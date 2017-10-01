NFL Week 4 Odds: Updates, Line Moves & Injury Notes

A dreadful prime-time performance coupled with a receiver injury has taken the Oakland Raiders from a pick’em to being field-goal underdogs on the road against the Denver Broncos. In one of Week 4’s most anticipated matchups, the Broncos are now laying three points against the Raiders and QB Derek Carr at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The skeptics are out in full force with the Raiders, as WR Michael Crabtree (chest) is questionable after nursing an injury all week, while WR Amari Cooper has been plagued by dropped balls. Denver is 6-2 ATS in its last eight October games and might be able to return to its model of riding a very special defense led by OLB Von Miller, while hoping QB Trevor Siemian and the offense do just enough.

The sharps have simmered with the Dallas Cowboys, now a 6.5-point home favorite against the Los Angeles Rams after initially laying eight points. Dallas, which is 2-6 SU and ATS in its last eight Week 4 games, has several important defenders, including LB Sean Lee and CB Nolan Carroll, listed as questionable. The Rams suddenly appear to have an offense and WR Sammy Watkins will play, 10 days after sustaining a concussion.

Conversely, even though they lost last week, the Seattle Seahawks are now a 13-point favorite against the Indianapolis Colts (after opening at minus-11.5). The Colts are dealing with injuries, although No. 1 CB Vontae Davis (groin) will be back whereas Seattle’s No. 1 pass catcher, WR Doug Baldwin (groin), might be a game-time decision. While Indianapolis has a young QB in Jacoby Brissett, Seattle’s inconsistent offense might lead to the Seahawks playing down to their competition.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now just a three-point road favorite against the New York Jets, after initially laying 4.5. The Jaguars had a disrupted prep week after playing in London in Week 3, and the Jets are also 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games against teams with winning records.

New York does have DE Muhummad Wilkerson listed as questionable, and his absence would weaken their defensive line in what could be a physical, lower-scoring game.

The New Orleans Saints have jumped out to three-point favorite status against the Miami Dolphins for a matchup at Wembley Stadium in London that begins at 9:30am ET on Sunday. (Initially the Saints were laying just 1.5 points.) Miami RB Jay Ajayi (knee), however, practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, and the Saints’ pass protection could be compromised if LT Terron Armstead and RT Zach Strief are inactive.

The Los Angeles Chargers have got a nudge to 2.5-point favorites (up from one point) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles DT Fletcher Cox (calf) is the latest laid-up defensive player for Philadelphia, whose safety depth has been thinned out quickly. Something will have to give in this inter-conference matchup, as the Eagles are 2-7 ATS over their last nine road games, while the Chargers are 0-6 ATS in their last six late-afternoon games.

Sam Bradford (knee) is out again for the Minnesota Vikings, who are now laying 1.5 to two points against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions (after opening minus-3) as they continue to hope for the best with backup QB Case Keenum. The Lions, though, had a longer injury list, with two starting O-linemen, G T.J. Lang (leg) and C Travis Swanson (ankle), both deemed questionable.

