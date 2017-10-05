NL Wild Card, Rockies vs. D-backs: Live Updates, Score

Get the latest from Chase Field. Follow Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 NL Wild Card game.

Bottom 5th, Score: 6-4 D-backs Lead Rockies
(Recent Twitter highlights on top.)

Rockies Alexi Amarista brings in Jonathan Lucroy, 6-4 Top 4th:

Rockies Jonathon Lucroy hits RBI double, 6-3 Top 4th:

Rockies Mark Reynolds’ Fielder’s Choice scores a run, 6-2 Top 4th:

Rockies Gerardo Parra gets Rockies rolling with RBI single, scoring Nolan Arenado:

D-backs Daniel Descalso crushes a 2-run home run to extend the D-backs’ lead:

D-backs Ketel Marte smacks RBI triple, scoring David Peralta:

D-Backs Paul Goldschmidt gets D-backs on the board with a 3-run home run, Bottom 1st:

National Anthem at Chase Field:

First Pitch:

