NL Wild Card, Rockies vs. D-backs: Live Updates, Score

Get the latest from Chase Field. Follow Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 NL Wild Card game.

Bottom 5th, Score: 6-4 D-backs Lead Rockies

(Recent Twitter highlights on top.)

Rockies Alexi Amarista brings in Jonathan Lucroy, 6-4 Top 4th:

Another one! Alexi Amarista with a pinch hit and Lucroy comes home to score. 6-4. #Rockies — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) October 5, 2017

Rockies Jonathon Lucroy hits RBI double, 6-3 Top 4th:

Here come the Rockies! Jonathan Lucroy hits an RBI double and the lead has been cut in half. 6-3 Arizona. #9Sports pic.twitter.com/EtDdYAY67B — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) October 5, 2017

Rockies Mark Reynolds’ Fielder’s Choice scores a run, 6-2 Top 4th:

Rockies chipping back. Mark Reynolds gets another run on the board with an RBI groundout. It's 6-2. — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) October 5, 2017

Rockies Gerardo Parra gets Rockies rolling with RBI single, scoring Nolan Arenado:

The #Rockies get on the board as a Gerardo Parra single chases home Nolan Arenado. 6-1 in the fourth. — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) October 5, 2017

D-backs Daniel Descalso crushes a 2-run home run to extend the D-backs’ lead:

#DBacks Game Day: Daniel Descalso makes it a 6-0 lead with a two-run home run in the third. https://t.co/PRA9RnHfei pic.twitter.com/EnUUb3BRlT — azcentral sports (@azcsports) October 5, 2017

D-backs Ketel Marte smacks RBI triple, scoring David Peralta:

D-Backs Paul Goldschmidt gets D-backs on the board with a 3-run home run, Bottom 1st:

CRUSHED. Paul Goldschmidt puts the DBacks on the board first #WildCard pic.twitter.com/H8x11JPu0V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2017

National Anthem at Chase Field:

The postseason in the desert 🌵 starts now. #NLWildcard pic.twitter.com/S9PNIgFK6N — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) October 5, 2017

First Pitch: