NL Wild Card Game 2017 Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Schedule: Time, Date & Channel

Getty

With the Milwaukee Brewers losing to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, the 2017 MLB Postseason schedule is complete. The Brewers loss meant the Colorado Rockies clinched a wild card berth in the playoffs, and they will travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks.

The game one-game playoff is scheduled for Wednesday with first pitch being at 7:08 p.m. Eastern. The winner of the game will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Divisional Series.

The D-Backs went 11-8 against the Rockies during the regular seasonm and they’ve won each of the last two meetings. Arizona announced that Zack Greinke will start the Wild Card game against the Rockies, and he’s found success in previous meetings against them.

During the regular season, Greinke compiled a 2-1 record with a 3.41 ERA in five starts against the Rockies. In his first meeting earlier this season, Greinke gave up three home runs but was still on the hook for a win. However, a blown save by closer Fernando Rodney led to a no decision.

The Rockies will in all likelihood send pitcher Jon Gray to the mound. He’s got a 10-4 record with a 3.67 ERA in 20 starts. In three starts against the D-Backs, Gray’s earned two victories. They could also turn to German Marquez, a 22-year-old pitcher who’s gone 0-3 in six starts against the D-Backs this season. In those starts, he allowed 17 earned runs, five homers and 37 hits.

The game is Arizona’s first-ever appearance in the postseason as a Wild Card team and their first playoff appearance since 2011. For Colorado, it’s their fourth playoff appearance as a Wild Card team and their first in the playoffs since 2009.

Here’s the schedule for the Rockies and D-Backs Wild Card game:

DATE: Wednesday, October 4

TIME: 7:08 p.m. Eastern

TV: TBS

RADIO: ESPN

Radio Announcers: Adam Amin and Eduardo Perez