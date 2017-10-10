Colombia vs. Peru: Time, Channel & Lineup

Getty

It’s very simple for Colombia. Get a win in Lima Tuesday night, and punch a ticket to Russia next year. Lose, and watch the World Cup on television.

Colombia have 25 points in the CONMEBOL standings, just one point ahead of Peru heading into the final day of qualifying. Peru have streaked themselves into the World Cup picture, winning three of their last four qualifiers. They scraped a draw with stumbling Argentina in their last appearance, shutting out Messi in Buenos Aires.

It hasn’t been the same for Colombia. One of the best stories from the 2014 World Cup is now in danger of a return appearance after just two points in their last three matches. A loss to Paraguay last week could prove devastating, as Peru are very strong defensively at home. Momentum isn’t on their side but history is, as Colombia have won four straight qualifiers over Peru.

With a positive result in this match, Peru have a chance at reaching Russia. because of the slim margins between teams in the table, even a draw could see Peru qualify for a play-in spot. Peru haven’t reached a World Cup final since 1982.

Suspensions will cause both teams to miss key players. Peru will be without Jefferson Farfan, while Colombia will miss Cristian Zapata.

Here are the basics:

DATE: Tuesday, October 10, 2017

CHANNEL: beIN Sports Connect

KICKOFF TIME: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Estadio Nacional de Lima

LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the live streaming information

