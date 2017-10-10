How to Watch Portugal vs Switzerland Online Without Cable

Getty

While most of the UEFA World Cup qualifying groups are all wrapped up, there’s one table yet to be decided by one positively massive matchup on Tuesday: Switzerland vs. Portugal.

Despite Switzerland going an astounding 9-0-0 through qualification, Portugal has responded with eight wins in nine matches and trails by just three points. And with an eight-goal advantage in goal differential, a victory on Tuesday would send Fernando Santos’ side through to the World Cup, and Switzerland to the second-round playoff.

For viewers in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” includes FS1 and is the best package channel package for international soccer. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

DirecTV Now: All four channel packages include FS1. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” includes FS1. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the match at no cost.

UEFA Group B World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 Switzerland 9-0-0 +18 27 2 Portugal 8-0-1 +26 24 3 Hungary 3-1-5 -1 10 4 Faroe Islands 2-3-4 -11 9 5 Latvia 1-1-7 -15 4 6 Andorra 1-1-7 -17 4

Switzerland came away with the 2-0 triumph when these teams met in Basel a year ago:

Portugal is certainly the favorite with this one taking place at Estadio da Luz, though with the Swiss only needing a draw to win the group and qualify for Russia, they’ll be able to bunker down defensively. That’s easier said than done against Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva and Co., but it should make for a compelling matchup.