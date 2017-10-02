Clippers vs. Raptors Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

The 2017 NBA preseason begins Sunday for the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors, who are set to meet for a matchup in Honolulu.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBA TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream via one of the following over-the-top streaming services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package

DirecTV Now: “Go Big” package

Sling TV: “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” package

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the game at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Fubo TV

NBA TV is included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

If you want to use a streaming service beyond the free trial, this is the cheapest way to get NBA TV. Here’s everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch NBA TV on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

DirecTV Now

NBA TV is included in DirecTV Now’s “Go Big” bundle at $60 per month.

It’s the biggest price point if you’re keeping a streaming service beyond the free trial, but it has the best channel package. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 100-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $60 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching NBA TV on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s “Sports Extra” add-on, which can be added to either “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue.” With the former, it’s a total of $25 per month, and with the latter, it’s $35 per month.

Here’s the complete rundown of the cheaper option:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to NBA TV to start watching on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here