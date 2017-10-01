Taylor Gabriel Fantasy Boost After Julio Jones Hip Injury

Getty

Julio Jones exited Atlanta’s Week Four game against the Bills with a hip injury, as did Mohamed Sanu. That put the Falcons down two wide receivers in a hurry, giving added opportunities to Taylor Gabriel. If Jones or Sanu continue to miss time, Gabriel becomes a must-have fantasy player off the waiver wire.

Owned in just 11.6 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues heading into Week Four, Gabriel has been used sparingly as a big-play threat. He was a favorite of now-departed offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who had a specific package for Gabriel last season. Gabriel finished the year with 35 catches on 50 targets, and averaged 44.5 yards per catch with six touchdowns.

Gabriel has been used less in 2017, but is still catching whatever is thrown his way. He’s only caught 10 passes on 13 targets through three games, but had a 5/79/1 line Week Three against Detroit.

Gabriel’s biggest asset is his speed. He’s a legitimate deep threat, but is also very skilled with the ball. With Shanahan, Gabriel alternated deep routes with designed screen plays, which made him difficult to defend.

Without Sanu and Jones, there are plenty of looks in the Falcons offense. The reigning NFL MVP is still under center, and the Falcons are almost guaranteed to attempt 30 passes every week.

Gabriel is available in plenty of leagues, and should be stashed away in deeper leagues. Add him, and see what happens with Jones and Sanu later in the week. If either are unable to play, the Falcons have a tasty matchup next week against the Dolphins.