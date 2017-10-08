Chiefs vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’

Getty

Sunday Night Football heads to Houston in Week 5, as the Texans (2-2) host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch via a free trial of one of the following over-the-top streaming services if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: Includes NBC live in the most markets

FuboTV: The cheapest short-term option if you keep it beyond your free trial

Sling TV: The cheapest long-term option if you keep it beyond your free trial

Every one of these options includes a free trial, so you can try them out if you’re not sure what you want. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of how to sign up to watch:

Most Markets: DirecTV Now

NBC (live in select markets) is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Boston, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce. The list may not be comprehensive, and you can search your zip code here to see if NBC is available in your area

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching NBC on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

4. You can only watch NFL games on NBC on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-For Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Boston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Hartford-New Haven. You can click here for a complete list

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch NBC on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

3. You can only watch NFL games on NBC on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package for $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Boston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Hartford-New Haven. The list may not be comprehensive, and you can search your zip code here to see if NBC is available in your area

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to NBC to start watching. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

4. You can only watch NFL games on NBC on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of prime-time games on smartphones is only available to Verizon wireless customers, who can watch for free via the NFL Mobile app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch the game via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4