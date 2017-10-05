Top 5 Best Cheap Ski Goggles: Pairs for Under $75 in 2017

Winter is coming. And for many of you, that means you’ll be spending a lot of time in the mountains skiing and snowboarding. So it’s probably a good time to start taking inventory of all your equipment and buying new gear, like a quality pair of ski goggles.

Skiing and snowboarding are expensive sports, but you can find excellent pairs of ski goggles without breaking the bank. What most people want in their snow goggles are features like anti-fog, anti-scratch, and UV protected lenses. Comfort, durability, and style also tend to be important characteristics. But back to the price issue. You can get great a great pair of ski goggles — most of them are unisex — for under $75. And we’ve come up with a handful or so below from some of the leading brands to help you decide which pair is best for you.

So keep reading below to see some of the most popular and highest rated unisex ski goggles for under $75.

Note: the following list is not in any particular order

1. OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles

What does the “OTG” mean in OutdoorMaster’s Ski Goggles? OTG stands for “over-the-glasses” and that’s one of the highlights of these; they’re catered to those who wear glasses. They are big enough to wear over your specs, but aren’t overly bulky. With anti-fog coating and 100 percent UV400 sun protection, the goggles feature a dual-layer lens and will ensure crystal clear vision on the slopes. The TPU frame is meant to be flexible and bendable for added comfort and safety.

Available in 22 lens colors (nearly all are mirrored), the OTGs can be worn by men, women, and children, and are versatile enough that you can use them for snowboarding, snowmobiling, and ATV riding. Get your desired fit by simply lengthening or tightening the adjustable strap, which is helmet compatible. The OutdoorMaster OTG Goggles also come with a carrying case and a 6-month warranty.

If you’re looking for something different from OutdoorMaster, check out their PRO model ski goggles here. They feature an interchangeable lens system, a frame-less lens for optimal vision, and they’re priced from $24.99 to $49.99.

Price: From $16.99 to $24.99; price varies depending on lens style, color, and availability

Pros:

Suitable for men, women, and children

Can be worn over glasses

Available in 22 different lens styles and colors

Cons:

Cleaning the lens too much can make the anti-fog coating wear off

Some users felt the goggles scratched too easily

2. Bolle Mojo Snow Goggles

Bolle is one of the better-known names in the ski goggle business and their Mojo model has been one their most popular and highest rated. It’s an older version and a simple design, but packs in a lot of useful features at a great price.

Featuring a double carbo glass lens, they’re designed to be anti-fog and to significantly reduce scratching. The lens has a vermillion tint, which provides both UV protection and clear vision in category 2 conditions. Category 2 conditions include sunny and cloudy days. Another highlight is the flow-vent technology, which will help reduce the build-up of moisture inside the lens. The Bolle Mojo will fit around most helmets and the adjustable strap can tighten or loosen to fit most, including adults and children.

Another popular Bolle model is the Carve Snow Goggles, which start at $18.95. They’re highlighted by many of the same features as the Mojo and a ventilated dual lens. Click here to learn more about the Bolle Carve Snow Goggles.

Price: From $14.99; price varies depending on lens style, color, and availability

Pros:

Flow-Vent technology to prevent moisture build-up inside the lens

P80 Plus/Carbo Glass provides protection against stratching

Low price

Cons:

Might be too small to wear over a pair of glasses

Only available in a limited number of lens colors

3. Zionor Lagopus X4 Ski & Snowboard Goggles

Zionor’s Lagopus X4 Ski and Snowboard Goggles are multi-functional, providing maximum vision, protection, and comfort in a stylish design. Available in a variety of lens colors and categories, the X4s are best suited for skiing and snowboarding for teens and adults.

Not only are the goggles anti-fog and offer 100 percent UV400 sun protection, but they are also anti-wind to help keep you warm on those cold winter days on the slopes. Additionally it has a two-way venting system so you’ll enjoy extremely clear vision day and night in all conditions. Other highlights include a magnetic quick lens change system for easy replacement and cleaning, a durable TPU frame, and an extra wide panoramic design to improve your peripheral vision.

Zionor makes a number of inexpensive ski goggles, including their Lagopus X model, which, like the X4, is another highly-rated and popular pair. The Revo coated and polarized lens enhance your vision so you can see everything clearly as you make your way down the slope. Their price range is from $15.99 to $59.99. Buy the Zionor Lagopus X here.

Price: $49.99 (79 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Magnet quick lens-changing system

Durable TPU frame

Comfortable triple-layer foam for custom fitting

Cons:

Some users felt the goggles were too small to wear over glasses

Some users felt the goggles scratched too easily

4. Copozz G1 Ski Goggles

Copozz has made some improvements to the G1 Ski Goggles for this winter season. The upgrades include better anti-scratch and anti-fog performance, better helmet compatibility, and excellent peripheral vision thanks to a wider spherical lens. They also fall under the OTG category — over the glasses — for those with prescription eyewear.

The performance mirror lens features 100 percent UV protection and it’s easily interchangeable. The improved ventilation system will help prevent moisture from entering to ensure great clarity for clear vision on the mountain. The adjustable strap can be tightened and loosened to fit most head sizes. And it has a durable TPU frame and triple-layer breathable foam for maximum comfort. Multiple lens colors and categories are available, and the G1s come with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Price: From $39.99 (68 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can be worn over prescription glasses

Easy to swap out interchangeable lenses

Extra wide lens for better peripheral vision

Cons:

Wiping the inner lens will erode the anti-fog coating

Some users felt they were too small to fit prescription glasses underneath

5. Spherion Gear Ski Goggles With Detachable Amber Lens

The Spherion Gear Ski Goggles boast innovative technology for maximum performance. And not only do you get a pair of highly-rated goggles, but you’ll also receive a 47 percent visible light transmission (VLT) yellow lens, ideal for low light conditions and night skiing and a carrying case.

First about the lens. It’s an extra large double polycarbonate spherical lens which features anti-scratch coating, anti-reflective technology, and 100 percent UV400 protection. You’ll also have unobstructed views on the slopes while enjoying excellent peripheral vision. Extremely light at just 4 ounces, the Spherion Gear goggles have a triple layer foam padding to promote comfort and protection from the wind and cold winter temperatures. It also has a 22 inch adjustable strap, so they will easily fit over most ski helmets.

Price: $69.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has anti-reflective technology on the lens

Includes a 47 percent VLT yellow lens, ideal for low light conditions and night skiing

Very light at just 4 ounces

Cons:

Some users felt they were too small to wear over prescription glasses

On the pricey side for this list

