Top 10 Best Sweatbands: Cheap Men’s Sports Headbands 2017

We’ve all been there: you’re playing a game of basketball or having a tough workout and the sweat is just dripping down your face and into your eyes. It’s a major annoyance and distraction. But there are ways around it. In particular, a head sweatband. And don’t worry, they won’t break the bank. At least the inexpensive headbands listed below won’t.

Headbands are a simple concept: just slip it on and let it soak up the sweat so you can concentrate on the task at hand. There are the traditional soft cotton ones, as well as newer models which incorporate the latest technology like moisture-wicking and lightweight stretch performance fabric. Both kinds are represented in the post.

We’ve compiled a list below of some of the highest rated sports men’s headbands to help you make your choice. So keep reading to see the most popular (and cheap) sweatbands available in 2017.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

1. Nike Swoosh Headband

We’ll start off with one of the most iconic and recognizable logos the sports world has ever seen — the Nike Swoosh Headband. Made of a very soft combination of 69 percent cotton, 26 percent nylon, and 5 percent rubber, the sports headband doesn’t feature Nike’s patented Dri-Fit Technology, but it certainly serves the purpose to keep the always-annoying sweat dripping into your eyes. The Nike Swoosh Headband is a simple, yet classic and stylish look and is available in 10 different color patterns. It measures 2 inches wide, it’s one size fits most, and it’s machine washable.

Price: From $7.24 (19 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on color and availability

2. Under Armour Men’s Performance Headband

It’s not easy to find an Under Armour product for under $10, but here’s one — the Men’s Performance Headband. The key word there is “performance.” This headband features UA’s innovative HeatGear Technology, which is a moisture transport system that wicks sweat away from the body to keep you cool and dry. And you know how important that is on the court. When you’re comfortable, you play better. Featuring an embroidered UA logo, it is made of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent rubber and constructed in multi-channel performance fibers. It’s available in 4 different colors — Graphite/Black, Red/White, Royal/White, and White/Black.

Price: $5.99

3. Halo II Headband Sweatband Pullover

The Halo II is highly-rated and Halo Headbands most popular sports swaatband. It is highlighted by Halo’s patented SweatBlock Technology and Dryline Fabric. These moisture-wicking features pull sweat away from your eyes and face and into the band, which is quick-drying. The elastic pullover design is easy to get on and off, while providing maximum comfort. The band is also durable as it won’t lose shape or stretch out. It’s one size fits most (unisex) and can fit underneath a helmet if you’re going to use it for cycling. The Halo II is available in nearly 30 eye-popping colors and patterns.

Price: $14.95

4. Suddora Headbands Athletic Cotton Terry Cloth Head Sweatband

If you’re looking for a simple, yet effective head sweatband, check out this one from Suddora Headbands. Priced at just $5.99, the sweatband is extra soft Terry Cloth construction, made of 80 percent cotton, 12 percent spandex, and 8 percent nylon. The headband is available in 20 different colors, including bright neon styles. Suddora Headbands won’t stretch or lose shape, and they’re machine washable. Measuring 2 1/2 inches wide and 7 inches around, it’s one size fits most.

Price: $5.99

5. Mallofusa 10 Piece Sports Basketball Headband

With Mallofusa’s 10 Piece Sports Basketball Headband set, you can outfit an entire team or keep them all for your own supply. These extra soft headbands are made of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex. They measure 2 inches wide and 7 inches around, but stretches to fit most sized head. Comfortable and durable, the bands effectively absorb sweat so you can concentrate on your game or workout. They are machine washable and can be used in all sports, or even as an accessory to your outfit.

Price: $10.99

6. Self Pro Performance Stretch & Moisture Wicking Men’s Headband

This high performance headband from Self Pro has a few useful features, making it one of the more popular sports sweatbands on the market. First of all, it’s inexpensive. You have the option to get 1 for $7.95 or a 2-pack for $9.99. But the actual band itself is highlighted by moisture-wicking technology and is made of a performance stretch fabric. Those will you keep you cool, dry, and comfortable all game long. The style is a little bit different than the traditional headband — Self Pro’s is a bit wider than the usual 2 inches — but it’s extremely lightweight and can sometimes feel like you’re not wearing a sweatband at all.

Price: One for $7.95 or 2-pack for $9.99

7. Nextour Sweatbands & Headbands

Nextour’s sweatbands are available in bundles — 3 or 6 pieces — at bargain prices. They’re made of non-slip, odor-resistant organic materials (85 percent cotton, 12 percent spandex, and 3 percent nylon, to be exact) so you know they’ll be super comfortable and flexible. They also feature moisture-wicking fabric, so you’ll stay cool and dry even when the temperatures are rising. You also have the choice of getting a bundle with wristbands; just click on the link below to see your options. All of Nextour’s unisex bands are one size fits most.

Price: From $8.99; prices vary depending on whether you want 3 pieces or 6 pieces, color, and availability

8. Tough Headwear Men’s Headband

Tough Headwear’s headbands are made of a sweat-wicking, breathable material so you’ll stay cool and your sweatband will dry very quickly after use. Constructed of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, you’ll enjoy amazing lightweight comfort and performance. Available in 7 different colors (Army Green is pictured above), it’s recommended you hand wash the band and hang dry. Tough Headwear says their headbands are extremely durable, and will keep their color, form, and elasticity for years. Use the headband for a variety of sports and it’s also helmet-friendly.

Price: From $6.75 (55 percent off MSRP)

9. Nike Dri-Fit Head Tie 2.0

Nike’s second entry on this list is a bit of a different look, but gets the job done. As opposed to the elastic stretch headbands listed above, this one is a head tie. Simply tie it in the back as you would a shoe or bandana. The Head Tie 2.0 features Nike’s innovative Dri-Fit technology, which acts as a moisture transport, wicking sweat away to keep you cool. Featuring an oversized Nike Swoosh logo on the front, it’s available in 9 different colors. If you’re looking for a different style of sweatband, check out the Nike Dri-Fit Head Tie 2.0. It can also fit under helmets if you’re a cyclist.

Price: From $12.64

10. Adidas Interval Reversible Headband

Adidas is a household name when it comes to sports apparel and their Interval Reversible Headband is a great value for what it offers. First of all, it’s reversible. As you can see in the picture above one side of the head band is Hi-Res Red. Flip it over for the Black base color (Note: you don’t get 2 headbands, just the one). Made of an extremely soft Terry Cloth cotton (actual blend is 75 percent cotton, 20 percent polyester, and 5 percent rubber), comfort will not be an issue. And that cotton is extra absorbent, so you can play all day without worrying about the sweat running down your face and into your eyes. The Adidas Interval Reversible Headband measures 2 inches wide by 7 inches around, so it’s one size fits most. It is available in over 20 different color combinations.

Price: $7.00

