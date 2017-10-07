UFC 216 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Looking for a live stream of the UFC 216 preliminary cards on Saturday night? There are a couple different ways to watch both of the cards online for free, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

The first preliminary card (6:30 p.m. ET) can be watched on UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free trial, while the second card (8 p.m. ET) is broadcast nationally on FX and can be watched a couple different ways. Here’s a complete rundown:

Watch UFC 214 FX Preliminary Card Live Stream on Desktop

There are a couple different ways to watch the second preliminary card:

Fubo TV

FX is included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $39.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

If you want to use a streaming service beyond the free trial, this is the cheapest way to get FX and a number of other sports channels. Here’s everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $39.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch FX on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has four different channel packages, and all of them include FX.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Live a Little,” their most basic bundle of channels with FX:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching FX on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here