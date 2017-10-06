United States vs. Panama: Score, Stats & Highlights

Getty

Panama 0-0

United States 0-0

United States vs. Panama Game Preview

It’s as big of a match as the United States has played in 28 years, as the USMNT faces the possibility of not qualifying for the World Cup if they don’t get the job done tonight against Panama. The U.S. enters the match on nine points with a record of 2-3-3, while Panama is a point better at 10 points and a record of 2-4-2.

This is the latest that the United States has left qualifying for the World Cup since 2002, which was current coach Bruce Arena’s first time in charge of the national team. In that cycle, the U.S. qualified on the final weekend and reached the quarterfinals in the World Cup, its best showing since 1930.

This cycle, however, has been littered with issues. The Americans got off to a disastrous start with losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, the latter of which cost coach Jurgen Klinsmann his job. Arena’s results have been better, but the USMNT still hasn’t looked anything like it has in past cycles, when the team qualified with games to spare.

After falling again to Costa Rica and drawing with Honduras, the U.S. received a barrel of criticism from former national team member Alexi Lalas, who has called the current group soft. In response, U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard, who is expected to start the match tonight, dismissed Lalas’ rhetoric and expressed confidence in a victory.

A win will smooth over a lot of issues and leave the U.S. needing to only beat Trinidad and Tobago to secure qualification. But a draw will leave the U.S. needing help from Costa Rica to qualify, and a loss will force them into a playoff with either Syria or Australia, and that’s in a best-case scenario.

Roberto Garcia is the match official tonight, and the U.S. will be hoping Christian Pulisic and company can lead the attack past Jaime Penedo and the Panama defense.