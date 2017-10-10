How to Watch USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago Free Live Stream

Getty

One win away from World Cup qualification, the United States heads to Ato Boldon Stadium on Tuesday night to take on Trinidad and Tobago.

The USA’s 4-0 victory over Panama on Friday proved massive, and now Bruce Arena’s squad just needs to take care of the hex’s worst team to book a ticket to Russia next summer. A draw would almost assuredly also get the job done, unless Panama can somehow beat Costa Rica by more than seven goals, but the US will want to leave no doubt.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the match will be broadcast on beIN Sports. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the match via one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package; also includes beIn Sports Espanol and beIn Sports 2 through 10

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” package

Both of these options includes a free trial, so you can try them out at no risk. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Fubo TV

Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle is normally $39.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Not only does this make Fubo TV the cheapest way to get beIN Sports without cable, but it’s also the only streaming service to include the secondary beIN Sports channels, such as beIN Sports Espanol and beIN Sports 2 through 10. If you’re mostly interested in international soccer, there’s no question that this is the best deal.

Here’s everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $39.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

BeIn Sports is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” add-on. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 45-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to beIn Sports to start watching USA vs. Trindad and Tobago on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here