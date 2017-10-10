USA World Cup: How the USMNT Qualifies for Russia 2018

The United States is coming off an impressive performance with their 4-0 victory over Panama. Despite how well the USMNT played, they are not guaranteed a spot for the 2018 World Cup.

Here’s a look at the USA’s World Cup qualifying scenarios courtesy of U.S. Soccer.

1. Win over Trinidad & Tobago

2. Draw vs. Trinidad & Tobago AND Honduras and Panama do not make up goal differential in wins

3. Loss vs. Trinidad & Tobago AND Honduras and Panama both either draw or lose

The simplest way for the USMNT to head to the World Cup is a victory over Trinidad. Win and they’re in. Things get much more complicated if the United States final match ends in either a draw or loss. While neither result would automatically disqualify the USMNT, it would mean the team would need some help to head to Russia.

Honduras takes on Mexico, and for once USMNT fans will be rooting for El Tri. Mexico has already wrapped up the group while Honduras and Panama are battling the United States for the final guaranteed CONCACAF spot.

The top three CONCACAF teams automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The country that finishes fourth will advance to a playoff against a team from Asia. The winner will advance to Russia.

The United States is in a good position as they face Trinidad, the worse team in the hex. Trinidad & Tobago has only managed to win one of their last nine qualifying matches. However, the USA will face less than ideal playing conditions as they take on Trinidad tonight.

Here’s a look at the current CONCACAF standings. Mexico has already won the group, and Costa Rica has clinched second place. Teams in bold would advance to the World Cup as things stand now.

CONCACAF Standings