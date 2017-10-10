USA vs. Trinidad: Score, Highlights & Goals

Live Score

Trinidad & Tobago 0-0 — 0

United States 0-0 — 0

8 p.m. Eastern

Box Score

The United States takes on Trinidad & Tobago in their final qualifying match. Heavy will have highlights and live updates as soon as the match kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The United States sits in third place heading into tonight’s match. The top three teams in CONCACAF automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Despite coming off a dominant 4-0 victory over Panama, the USMNT still needs to win tonight’s match to guarantee a spot in Russia. They will have every opportunity to do just that as Trinidad has only won one of their qualifying matches.

A loss or a draw puts the United States in danger of dropping down in the standings. If the USMNT drop to fourth, they would face Australia in a two-match playoff. Anything lower than fourth and the USMNT would be eliminated from World Cup qualification.

Christian Pulisic is coming off a performance for the ages against Panama. Pulisic scored one goal, and had a great assist to Jozy Altidore on another.

While the United States appears to be the better team, they will be playing in less than ideal conditions. The team practiced on a water-logged field, and could be playing on a similar surface tonight. USA’s manager Bruce Arena told U.S. Soccer he expects an aggressive Trindad team tonight.

“They have no pressure on them,” Arena told US Soccer. “They’ve been playing some new players and I think they’re going to be playing with a lot of freedom. They can be very aggressive – no one from Trinidad is going to be suspended for the first game of the World Cup, so they can have an aggressive mentality, they can have a loose spirit and they’re going to be a real difficult team to play against, so we have to be at our best.”

Keep it here for live updates from the USMNT-Trinidad match.