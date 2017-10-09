Vikings vs. Bears Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Mitch Trubisky makes his NFL debut on the biggest stage as the Bears host the Vikings on MNF. The Vikings have quarterback news of their own, as Sam Bradford is expected to return to the lineup after sitting for three weeks with a knee injury. Both of those starts impact the spread, where the Vikings are listed as a 3.5-point favorite on the road.

Here’s a complete look at all the odds for the game:

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Info

Line: Vikings (-3.5)

Percentage of Bets: 57 percent on MIN (-3.5)

Over/Under: 40

Percentage of Bets: 55 percent on the over

Vikings vs. Bears Preview & Prediction

The quarterbacks steal the headlines on Monday night, but the bigger storyline might be the running backs for both teams. The Bears are riding a pair of exciting young rushers, as Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen lead one of the NFL’s most effective ground games. The Vikings were leaning on rookie Dalvin Cook through four games, but the former Seminole will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL.

Now with Trubisky under center, the Bears will lean on Howard and Cohen even more. That could be problematic on Monday, as the Vikings boast the league’s second-best rush defense. Teams are barely averaging three yards per carry against them, and they’ve surrendered just one rushing touchdown in four games.

The Bears have done a good job keeping top receivers in check thus far, and they’ll face another elite talent in Stefon Diggs. Even with Case Keenum playing three games, Diggs is averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game and has already scored four touchdowns. Diggs and Adam Thielen are the majority of a vastly underrated Vikings receiving corps, and they should give the Bears plenty of problems in primetime.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Bears 16