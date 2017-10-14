WATCH: Sam Ehlinger Edges Chris Warren Into End Zone for Texas

Here's Warren's TD featuring an excellent "Bush push" from Sam Ehlinger. Herman has to love that effort. pic.twitter.com/zIluIGOSo5 — Ezra Siegel (@SiegelEzra) October 14, 2017

Quarterbacks aren’t usually seen as the driving force behind their running backs, but Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger wasn’t about to stand around as Chris Warren drove into the heart of the Oklahoma defense.

As his running back met resistance, Ehlinger took matters into his own hands and began bulldozing Warren toward the goal line against the Oklahoma defense. Warren and Ehlinger won the battle, pushing the Longhorns to within six points of their archrival and delighting Texas fans.

Ehlinger is pretty used to running over defenders, having done so on several occasions.

Texas is in the process of attempting to overcome a 20-0 deficit against the Sooners.