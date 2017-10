What a goal! 😱 Sebastian Rudy scores a SCREAMER to put Germany up 1-0! https://t.co/XID54Ls4Nm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 5, 2017

Sebastian Rudy’s first goal as a member of the German national team could be the goal that officially puts Die Mannschaft into the World Cup. If so, he’s certainly done it with some style. Check out this shot into the right corner of the Northern Ireland net in the second minute of Germany’s UEFA qualifier.

A win or draw for Germany seals up their bid to the 2018 World Cup.