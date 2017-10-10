When Is WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017? Date, Location & Start Time

WWE TLC is actually being held a bit earlier this year.

WWE’s PPV schedule has been switched around a bit, which means Raw and SmackDown Live have traded ownership over a few of them. Raw got to host this year’s No Mercy, while SmackDown Live got to hold this year’s Hell in a Cell event. Now Tables, Ladders & Chairs belongs to the Red Brand this time around. Its been moved from its usual month of December to October, which means the fallout from this even will have huge ramifications on November’s Survivor Series. A lot of big things are planned to go down at TLC 2017 – Asuka will be making her main roster debut, plus Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will reunite to reform The Shield.

In order to make sure you don’t miss out on any of those aforementioned events, here’s a guide to TLC 2017’s location, date and Kickoff/main show start times.

Date

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 will take place on the WWE Network and PPV on October 22, 2017.

Location

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 will emanate from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kickoff Show Start Time

The Kickoff Show for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 will officially begin at 7 P.M. EST/4 P.M. PST. You can watch it on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the official WWE App, YouTube and several other devices/websites.

You’ll be able to access the WWE Network through the following devices/websites:

– PS3 or PS4

– Xbox 360 or Xbox One

– Sony Internet-connected TVs

– Samsung Smart TVs

– Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs

– Kindle Fire or Amazon Fire TV

– Apple TV

– Roku

– iOS enabled devices

– Android enabled devices

– WWE.com

Main Show Start Time

The main airing of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 will begin at 8 P.M. EST/5 P.M. PST. This is a WWE Network special event that will also air on PPV. You’ll be able to view it through the same means we listed above for the Kickoff Show.

You’ll be able to watch WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 on PPV through the following cable providers:

– BrightHouse Networks

– Cable One

– Optimum (Channel 550 for HD or Channel 551 for SD)

– Charter

– Comcast (Xfinity)

– Cox Communications

– Knology

– Mediacom

– RCN

– Suddenlink

– Time Warner Cable

– Verizon FIOS TV (Channel 1000 for SD or Channel 1001 for HD)

