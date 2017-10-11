World Cup 2018: Start Date, Draw & Location

As World Cup qualifying nears completion, fans are anxious for the epic tournament to begin. The World Cup will kick off in Russia on June 14, 2018. The final will conclude the tournament on July 15.

While the majority of World Cup teams are known, there still remains a few playoffs to determine the final qualifying teams. By mid-November, we should have the entire field of 32 teams.

Eight European teams will take place in a playoff that will decide the final four European teams to advance to Russia. The following European teams will be competing for a trip to Russia: Switzerland, Italy, Croatia, Northern Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Republic of Ireland and Greece. The playoffs run from November 9 through November 14.

Africa also has three more teams that will advance to the 2018 World Cup. The final African qualifying matches will take place on November 14.

The teams will be split up into eight groups of four. This will take place at the World Cup draw on Friday, December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

According to OddsShark, Germany is the favorite to win next year’s tournament at +450. Here’s are the the other favorites in Russia: Brazil (+700), Spain (+700) and Argentina (+800).

Here’s a look at the list of teams that have qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

World Cup Teams 2018