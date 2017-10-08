WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Reactions & Review

Note – this post will continually be updated as the show reaches its conclusion, so stay tuned!
Here’s my final thoughts on WWE SmackDown Live’s Hell in a Cell 2017!
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder)
Reactions:
Rating: out of 5 Stars
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Reactions:
Rating: out of 5 Stars
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Reactions:
Rating: out of 5 Stars
AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin (WWE United States Championship)
Reactions:
Rating: out of 5 Stars
Leave a Reply