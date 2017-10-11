WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017: Matches & Predictions

This year’s TLC PPV marks the reunion of one of WWE’s strongest stables.

After getting brutalized by Braun Strowman, The Miz and the Miztourage, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have decided to band together again to fend them off. This means The Shield is back to cause havoc and dish out Triple Powerbomb’s to everybody. The Shield will take on all their foes in a three-on-four Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. TLC 2017’s main event looks and sounds like it’ll be incredible. Besides that major main event, the other most talked about match for TLC 2017 is Asuka’s main roster debut against her former NXT rival, Emma.

Now let’s talk about who’ll walk away victorious from Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2017.

Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Even though Enzo’s far from amazing in the ring, his shtick as the “heel Cruiserweight Champion who’s the ultimate *expletive* talker” has been decent. It all ended way too soon though since the new and improved Kalisto recently bested him for the title. Now everyone with a modicum of common sense knows why this occurred – Kalisto (who’s a Mexican Luchador) was given the Cruiserweight Championship in tribute to Eddie Guerrero (who’s birthday recently passed). Now that that happy moment has passed and everyone got to see a babyface get a tear jerking victory…it’s time for things to get back to normal. Enzo’s going to be the cheating dirtbag he’s recently turned into to get the title back and take the Cruiserweight division back to what it was before – slightly more interesting.

Asuka vs. Emma

Predictions & Winner: NOBODY IS READY FOR ASUKA! The last NXT Women’s Champion ran roughshod over every challenger that tried to take her title. After defeating Ember Moon, we learned that Asuka sustained a severe injury that caused her to relinquish the title. But then the shocker of a lifetime came when it was announced that she’d leave NXT (UNDEFEATED!) and go on to star on Raw. Asuka will be making her debut against a woman who got in her way during her first few months down in NXT – Emma. Expect the same result from their previous NXT TakeOver bout. This one will probably be a competitive match at least, but the result will never be in question. Which means…ASUKA WINS!

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Why is WWE so dead set on embarrassing Mickie James? First there was the whole “Piggy James” angle that reeked of stupidity and body shaming. Then she finally gets to compete against the Raw Women’s Champion and what angle is being used to promote it? Mickie James’ old age. How creative. Anyways, it’s just cool to see Mickie get something worthwhile to do on Raw. Ever since she got traded from the Blue Brand, she’s pretty much been relegated to undercard matches that don’t mean much. Miss Bliss still has a good thing going as the main lady wrestler on Raw, which lets me know that WWE won’t take the title from her right now. It would be awesome to see Mickie win the title here, but I just can’t see WWE passing up another chance to embarrass her. Bliss wins, Mickie goes down in defeat and this one month feud will be done and over with.

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus (4-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match)

Predictions & Winners: Back in 2012, The Shield made their PPV debut to take on the trio of Daniel Bryan, Kane and Ryback. It was filled with all the car crash-like action and crowd popping highlights fans look forward to seeing. I’m expecting to see a repeat of all the entertaining craziness that took place a few years back. Now this one’s going to be three men contending with four (well, five really cause Strowman is damn near two men encased in one massive body).

While this TLC match is underway, I get the feeling that The Miztourage will try and give their boy Miz another advantage. The Shield will quickly wipe them out and get back to business, though. At one point, it’ll look like The Shield is completely down and out. Strowman, Cesaro and Sheamus will try the whole “divide and conquer” routine as they torture The Shield while The Miz looks on. But later on, The Shield will find a way to get rid of Strowman and “The Bar” (possible via crashing them all through tables). Once The Miz realizes he’s all alone with nowhere to run, it’ll be too late. He’ll be on the receiving end of a Triple Powerbomb through a table, which will lead to Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose walking away as the winners. That final fist bump is going to be so sweet!