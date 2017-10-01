Greg Zuerlein Broke Yahoo’s Fantasy Football Scoring

Getty

Yahoo users across the country were complaining about their fantasy football scoring as kicker points were disappearing. The issue appears to be resolved now, but spanned the better part of an hour. The errors centered around kickers like Greg Zuerlein and Dan Bailey. Yahoo had said the errors would be updated overnight, but appear to have resolved the issue much sooner.

If you click the link, Yahoo sends you to a general page on what to do if you are seeing an error in your fantasy scoring. Seeing as this error was impacting thousands of fantasy football owners, rest assured Yahoo already knows the scoring is not updating.

If you are one of the people experiencing an issue, this does not mean your current score will stand, but does mean you may be delayed in seeing your actual score. Here’s a screenshot of Zuerlin’s fantasy scoring on Yahoo from today, which clearly does not show his actual stats.

Quite the contrary, Zuerlin was a perfect seven for seven (yes, you read that right) in field goal attempts. He also hit two extra points, which means he actually racked up a lot of fantasy points for you, despite it not showing up in the app. So much so fans are joking Zuerlin’s performance broke Yahoo fantasy football. Once the scoring was updated, it also broke the hearts of fantasy owners whose opponent had Zuerlin as he outscored most other players this week.

Clearly when a kicker scores close to 30 fantasy points, it is hard to comprehend, even if you are a computer. Zuerlein’s fantasy performance likely swung thousands of fantasy matchups in favor of the Zuerlein owner.

Bailey hit a 34-yard field goal and hit three extra points. He did not get quite as many points, but every little bit counts.