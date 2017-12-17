Antoine Griezmann Posts Blackface Photo on Twitter

French soccer star Antoine Griezmann is facing backlash after posting a photo in blackface on Twitter. The 26-year-old Atlético Madrid forward tweeted the picture Sunday with the caption, “80’s Party.” He can be seen in the photo wearing a Harlem Globetrotters uniform and holding a basketball, with dark paint covering his face, arms and legs.
Griezmann tweeted, in French, 40 minutes after posting the photo, “Calmos les amis, je suis fan des Harlem globetrotters et de cette belle époque… c’est un hommage ✌,” which translates roughly to “Calm down guys, I’m fan of the Harlem globetrotters and the good times… it’s a ✌ tribute.”
The photo and that tweet have since been deleted. He has since tweeted an apparent apology, also in French, “Je reconnais que c’est maladroit de ma part. Si j’ai blessé certaines personnes je m’en excuse,” which translates to “I agree that it’s awkward for me. If I hurt some people excuse me.”
According to Fox Sports, Griezmann is expected to be moved by Atlético Madrid to another Spanish squad, Barcelona, for €100 million. He has also been rumored to be being pursued by the English Premier League club Manchester United.
He posted a similar photo on Instagram from the party:
Griezmann generated instant outrage after posting the picture Sunday evening, with many people calling the photo racist or racially insenstive.
Alan Duffy, of Who Ate All the Pies, wrote about the now-deleted tweet, “Nothing like a bit of casual racism, eh? Surely, at this stage, people are aware of the origins and problems with blackface, no? Apparently Griezmann isn’t, which is rather appalling. Not surprisingly, Griezmann has triggered a massive (and totally justified) backlash. Although, no doubt the ‘political correctness gone mad’ crowd won’t stay quiet for too long.”
Griezmann has a massive following on social media, including more than 4.8 million followers on Twitter and 14.2 million Instagram followers. Some of his fans have shown him support after he posted the photo, saying he is not racist and did not mean to offend people with the picture. But the overwhelming reaction has been negative.
Griezmann has been the top scorer for Atlético Madrid over the past four seasons. He is also a part of France’s national team. Along with Barcelona, Manchester United is also reported to be interested in acquiring Griezmann.
He began his career with Real Sociedad in 2009 and moved to Atlético Madrid in 2014. He is originally from of Mâcon, France, and has appeared in 49 games for his native country’s national team, scoring 19 goals.
The French soccer star and his family reportedly met recently with Barcelona’s club president as the two sides grow closer to a move, according to Bleacher Report. Atletico Madrid is said to be willing to let Griezmann go if he chooses to make a move. The club has not commented about the photo posted by Griezmann.
Atletico Madrid currently sits in second place in the La Liga table, behind only Barcelona. Griezmann’s squad has 36 points so far this season, trailing behind his possible future teammates, who have 42. Griezmann has scored 5 goals so far this season for his club during the La Liga season.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
1 Comment
I don’t believe– for a moment!– that Antoine Griezmann meant to disparage those of color, or the Globetrotters of Harlem!… and, any more than Julianne Hough was said to have done, when she dressed up as Uzo Aduba’s character, Crazy Eyes, from Orange is the New Black! And in Julianne Hough’s case… in which, Uzo Aduba was allforgiving (see, h-t-t-p://www(dot)eonline(dot)com/news/483505/julianne-hough-blackface-crazy-eyes-actress-breaks-silence-about-controversial-orange-is-the-new-black-costume)!… those that immediately overreacted to Julianne’s Halloween costume, probably didn’t even know Uzo Aduba, nor her Crazy Eyes character, and simply assumed that Julianne was making fun of people of color, through her choice of a Halloween costume!
.
Lastly, I don’t seem to recall an outcry over the portrayal of two “white girls” in the film, White Chicks, played by Shawn and Marlon Wayans (two male comedians of color!)!… and, a demand that the film be put on hold! And, where was the uproar when Mel Brooks Directed the hit, The producers!! My only criticism of Julianne Hough’s portrayal of Crazy Eyes, was that it lacked the essence of Uzo Aduba’s characterization!… Julianne would have been better prepared, had she received some advice from Uzo directly, before attempting her rendition!
.
.
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!