Top 10 Best Ankle Socks: Men’s Running & Working Out

Finding the proper pair of socks can go a long way in getting a productive workout or jog in. Some people prefer the longer crew socks, but others like the shorter ankle socks (count me as one). For the purpose here, we’ll be talking about the best men’s ankle socks for running and working out.

All of the socks below are designed for comfort and performance, with most featuring innovative technology like moisture-wicking fabric to keep your feet cool and dry, reinforced heel and toe for durability, extra cushioning for protection upon impact, and some are even odor-resistant. And they’re from some of the top names in the sports apparel business such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Saucony, and more.

So keep reading to see some of the most popular ankle socks available on the market today.

Note: the list below is in no particular order

1. Saucony Men’s Performance No-Show Socks, 6 Pair

Saucony Men’s Performance No-Show Socks deliver in both looks and effectiveness. Made of 95 percent polyester, 3 percent rubber, and 2 percent spandex, they’re in available in 3 base colors — Gray (pictured), Black, and White. And they feature some of Saucony’s most innovative technology.

The RunDry Moisture Management wicks sweat away quickly to keep your feet fresh; the Airmesh Venting system promotes maximum airflow to keep you cool and dry; the Targeted Arch Compression provides ample support and stability; and the Cushioned Sole offers impact protection and added comfort. And you get 6 pair for a bargain price.

Highlights include:

— RunDry Moisture Management fabric keeps your feet cool and dry

— Airmesh Venting system maximizes airflow for breathability

— Cushioned sole for protection on impact

— Targeted Arch Compression provides support and stability

Price: $12.99

2. ASICS Unisex Cushion Low Cut, 3 Pair

ASICS is known for their running shoes, so you can be sure their athletic socks are up to par in the performance and comfort department. The Cushion Low Cuts are unisex, come in a pack of 3, and are available in 3 colors — Black (pictured), Grey Heather, and White.

Made of 92 percent polyester, 5 percent nylon, and 3 percent spandex with a plush, cushioned sole, you’ll get maximum flexibility and added protection upon impact. The top of each sock is mesh and the moisture management fabric ensures your feet will stay dry, cool, and fresh all workout long.

Highlights include:

— Unisex sizing

— Cushioned sole for added protection

— Moisture-wicking fabric to keep your feet dry and cool

— Available in 3 different colors

Price: From $6.70 (33 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on color, size, and availability

3. Under Armour Men’s Resistor Low-Cut Socks, 6- or 12-Pair Packs

It goes without saying, but Under Armour is one of the leading producers of athletic gear and apparel, and their Resistor Low-Cut Socks feature some of UA’s most innovative technology for top-notch performance. Each sock is highlighted by UA’s HeatGear fabric, which wicks moisture away to keep you cool, dry, and light on the warmest days. The Resistors also have built-in cushioning and extra arch support which give extra stability and protection on impact.

They are made of a blend of polyester (83 percent), acrylic (15 percent), and spandex (2 percent), so you’ll get the flexibility and comfort you need to last you through the most intense workout sessions. The socks are available in 3 different colors combinations — Black, White, or a Black/White bundle — and they come in either a 6-pair pack or a 12-pair pack.

Highlights include:

— HeatGear technology for moisture-wicking and quick drying

— Extra cushioning and arch support

— Extremely flexible and form fitting

— Available in 6- or 12-pair packs

Price: From $21.99; price varies depending on size, color, number of pair ordered, and availability

4. Champion Men’s No Show Socks

Champion No Show Socks are designed to provide all-day comfort and performance, so you can concentrate on your workout rather than aching feet. The Double Dry system ensures your feet will stay dry and cool as it controls moisture build up.

Other highlights include extra cushioning and padded arch support for maximum stability and protection. And constructed with a reinforced heel and toe, Champion has designed the socks to be durable and long-lasting. The socks are available in variety of colors and sizes, and can be purchased in packs of 6 or 12 pair.

Highlights include:

— Double Dry system keeps your feet cool and dry

— Thick cushioning and padded arch

— Reinforced heel and toe for durability

— Available in 6- or 12-pair packs

Price: From $14.99; price varies depending on size, color, availability, and number of pairs ordered

5. Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Quarter Athletic Sock

While these aren’t technically ankle socks, the Cotton Quarter Athletic Socks from Gold Toe certainly fall into the high-performance and comfortable categories. Made of 80 percent cotton, 19 percent nylon, and 1 percent spandex, they’re soft, breathable, and flexible to handle the most strenuous workouts.

Each sock has reinforced heel and “Gold Toe” for lasting durability and a cushioned foot for added comfort and protection. And the AquaFX Moisture Control technology keeps you feet dry and cool in the hottest conditions.

Highlights include:

— AquaFX Moisture Control to keep your feet dry and cool

— Reinforced at the heel and “Gold Toe” for durability

— Quarter length, rather than ankle socks

— Combed cotton construction for added breathability

Price: From $9.99 (50 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on size, color, quantity, and availability

6. M&Z Men’s Cotton Low Cut No Show Casual Non-Slide Socks

Low Cut No Show Casual Socks from M&Z pride themselves as being non-sliding, which happens all too often when jogging. M&Z got creative and attached 3 silicone strips at the heel to help limit sliding. They also feature a mesh netting for extra ventilation and moisture-wicking fabric to keep your feet cool and dry.

Made of 80 percent cotton, 17 percent polyester, and 3 percent spandex, these socks for men’s shoe sizes 6 through 11. They are available in 3 different color styles and are machine washable (cold water is recommended to avoid shrinking).

Highlights include:

— 3 silicone strips at the heel to prevent sliding

— Moisture-wicking fabric to keep your feet dry and cool

— Mesh netting at the top for ventilation

— Available in 3 different color styles

Price: $10.99 to $11.99

7. Adidas Men’s Superlite Low Cut Socks

A list of athletic gear wouldn’t be complete without something from Adidas. Their Superlite Low Cut Socks are highlighted by Adidas’ ClimaCool technology and odor-resistant fabric. ClimaCool is a ventilation system which keeps your feet cool and dry throughout your entire workout.

As for comfort, each sock has a cushioned heel, arch, and toe, which also help with absorbing shock on impact. The smooth toe seam also limits irritation in the foot. The socks, which are available in 7 different color combinations, are made of 58 percent polyester, 40 percent cotton, and 2 percent spandex and come in a 3 pack.

Highlights include:

— Odor-resistant fabric

— Breathable mesh top to keep your feet cool

— Cushioned heel, arch, and toe for protection on impact

— ClimaCool technology provides maximum ventilation to keep your feet dry and fresh

Price: From $7.49 to $14.99

8. Nike Performance Cushion Low Rise Socks with Bag, 6 Pair

The Nike Performance Cushion Low Rise Socks are designed to provide maximum comfort and, as it says in the name, performance. They have a reinforced heel and toe — heavy wear areas — to help with durability and padding. The moisture-wicking fabric will help keep your feet dry and cool, while the ribbed cuffs and extra arch support provide flexibility and stability.

The socks, which are made of a cotton blend, are available in Black or White and come in a pack of 6 with a bag. They also feature the Nike Swoosh logo and are machine washable.

Highlights include:

— Quick-drying fabric to keep your feet dry and cool

— Supportive fit with arch compression

— Reinforced heel and toe for durability

— Pack includes 6 pairs of socks

Price: Black $16.00 (20 percent off MSRP); White $20.00

9. Hanes Men’s Ultimate No Show Socks

Hanes has been historically known for undergarments and their No Show Socks are certain to provide the comfort you need. Made of 63 percent cotton, 34 percent polyester, and 3 percent other fibers, each sock guarantees softness and a snug fit.

They’re also high performance for those who are are going to wear them for working out. The main feature is the FreshIQ, which is an odor protection technology that helps reduce bacteria and smell. Other highlights include moisture-wicking fabric, reinforced heel and toe, full foot cushioning, and ribbed cuffs. The socks are available in 6 packs of either Black or White.

Highlights include:

— FreshIQ technology for odor protection

— Extra durable reinforced toe

— Extra cushioning for added support

— Moisture-wicking fabric

Price: From $9.39 (16 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on color, size, and availability

10. Puma 6-Pack 1/2 Terry Low Cut Socks

Puma always delivers high-performance workout apparel and their 1/2 Terry Low Cut Socks are no exception. The socks are made of a cotton/polyester blend with rubber and spandex so you can expect maximum flexibility in a secure, comfortable fit.

The socks feature a cushioned heel and toe, extra arch support, a non-slip cuff and heel, a mesh top for added ventilation and breathability, and moisture control fabric to keep your feet dry and cool. They are available in multiple color combinations and come in a pack 6 and have the Puma logo on both the heel and toe.

Highlights include:

— Mesh top ventilation

— Moisture-wicking technology

— Cuff and heel designed to be non-slip

— Cushioned heel and toe with arch support

Price: From $8.50 to $32.00; price varies depending on color, size, and availability

