Top 10 Best Cheap Men’s Basketball Shorts for Performance

If you play basketball, you know you’re going to go through a lot of gear and that can drain your bank account. But there are bargains to be had and we’re here to help.

We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular cheap men’s basketball shorts to help you make your choice. You’ll recognize some of the brand names — Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, and Champion, to name a few — and others you might not. But all of the shorts are durably made and are designed for high performance whether you’re on the basketball court or in the gym. And they’re all easy on the wallet, some more than others.

So keep reading below to see some of the most popular cheap basketball shorts for men.

1. Under Armour Men’s Raid 10-Inch Shorts

Made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent elastane, the Under Armour Men’s Raid 10-Inch Inseam Shorts feature some of UA’s unique technology to maximize comfort, performance and style. The shorts have soft HeatGear fabric for a lightweight feel and the Moisture Transport System wicks away sweat quickly keeping you dry and comfortable throughout your workout.

The loose fit and 4-way stretch construction gives you maximum flexibility and unrestricted movement every time you step on the court. Other highlights include sunblock protection UPF 30+ and anti-odor technology, making them ideal shorts for outdoors in the summer, as well as the UA logo on the front lower right. The UA Raid Shorts are available in over a dozen different color styles.

Price: Shown here in Royal/Steel for $22.99 (23 percent off MSRP). Prices start at $22.49 and vary depending on color, size and availability.

Pros:

Mesh hand pockets

Sun protection UPF 30+

Anti-odor technology

Cons:

No interior lining

Some users experienced fraying

2. Champion Men’s Long Mesh Short

If you’re looking for a comfortable and stylish pair of basketball shorts at a bargain price, check out the Long Mesh Short by Champion. Made of 100 percent polyester, the short features lightweight mesh which is ideal for breathability, performance and comfort whether you’re in the gym or outside on the court.

Other highlights include two front pockets, an elastic waistband, a quickcord for easy waist size adjusting and an embroidered Champion logo on the front left hem. Available in over 20 colors, each pair of shorts has a 9-inch inseam.

Price: Shown here in Dark Green at $17.99 (28 percent off MSRP); but price varies depending on size and color.

Pros:

Internal cord for easy tightening and loosening

Available in nearly 2 dozen colors

Two front pockets

Cons:

No built-in liner

Some users felt the shorts didn’t run true to size

3. Adidas Men’s Basketball 3G Speed 2.0 Shorts

The top feature of the Adidas Men’s Basketball 3G Speed 2.0 Shorts is the patented Climalite fabric, which wicks away sweat and moisture quickly to keep you dry and comfortable on those hot days on the court. Don’t let an uncomfortable pair of shorts detract from your game.

With a 12-inch inseam, the 3G Speed Shorts also have side front pockets and a drawcord for loosening and tightening on the elastic waist. Adorned with Adidas’ 3-stripe logo branding on the left front, you’re sure to look stylish whenever you wear them. And the shorts are available in over 15 color styles.

Price: Shown here for $20.99 (25 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on size and color

Pros:

Climalite fabric for quick moisture wicking to stay dry

Over 15 colors to choose from

Triangle panel hem for added durability

Cons:

Some users felt the pockets are too small

Some users felt the shorts inseam was too long

4. Nike Men’s 3 Pocket Fly Short

Highlighted by Nike’s Dri-Fit technology and three pockets, the 3 Pocket Fly Short is comfortable and practical. Made of 100 percent polyester, the Dri-Fit technology will wick away moisture quickly, keeping you dry and cool during intense games or workouts.

In addition to the front two pockets, there is also a zip pocket on the back right. They have a 9.25 inch inseam, a brushed waistband, and drawcord for easy adjusting. The Nike “Swoosh” logo trademark is on the lower left hem to give the 3 Pocket Fly Short a stylish look. The shorts are available in 6 different colors.

Price: From $29.00; Price varies depending on size and color

Pros:

Dri-FIT technology keeps you dry and cool

Zip pocket in the back, along with two front pockets

Brushed waistband for added comfort

Cons:

On the pricey side for this list

Some users had durability issues

5. Better Wear Basketball Shorts

With Better Wear, you can expect to get the bang for your buck. With most options costing under $15, the basketball shorts are highlighted by the ever-important moisture-wicking fabric which will keep you dry, cool, and comfortable on the court or in the gym.

Made of 100 percent polyester, the stylish shorts are mesh with an active design so you’ll get extreme breathability, flexibility, and performance. With a 10-inch inseam and elastic waistband, the shorts also have a string tie for easy adjusting and two front pockets. The Better Wear Basketball Shorts are available in over 15 different colors.

Price: From $7.99 to $15.99; price varies depending on size and color

Pros:

Low price

Moisture wicking fabric

100 percent risk-free satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Some users experienced durability issues (fraying, tearing)

Some users felt the pockets were too shallow

6. ChoiceAppeal Two Tone Training/Basketball Shorts

If you’re looking for a roomy pair of shorts with a stylish design at a low price, then the Two Tone Training/Basketball Shorts from ChoiceAppeal could be what you need. The shorts have an extra long inseam and a two-tone color structure.

Made of 100 percent breathable and flexible polyester, the shorts feature 2 front pockets and a comfortable elastic waistband with a drawstring. Available in 9 different colors, the shorts are machine washable.

Price: From $12.99 plus shipping

Pros:

Two-tone, stylish design

2 front pockets

Low price

Cons:

Not made of moisture-wicking material

Some users felt the shorts don’t run true to size

7. Under Armour Men’s Mo’ Money Shorts

The Mo’ Money Shorts from Under Armour are stylish, comfortable, and, of course, highly functional as they feature some of UA’s most innovative technology and construction.

Each pair is made of 100 percent durable polyester, but is also extremely breathable thanks to the mesh side panels which helps with ventilation. The Moisture Transport System pulls sweat away from the body and into the fabric, which is fast-drying to keep you dry and cool. Other highlights include front mesh pockets and an elastic waistband with drawstring.

Price: From $18.99; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

Pros:

Moisture Transport System wicks away sweat quickly to keep you dry and cool

Mesh side panels for extra ventilation

Mesh front pockets

Cons:

Some users felt the material is too thin

Some users felt the inseam was too long (to the knee)

8. Tesla Men’s HyperDri Quick Dry Active Shorts

With their HyperDri Active Shorts, Tesla ensures high performance and comfort at a bargain price. Ranging from $7.98 to $9.98 (pre-tax, of course), there are close to 50 color options to choose from and each of them feature technology you’d expect to see in a product that costs two to three times more.

The 100 percent polyester mesh construction is soft and very lightweight, while the HyperDri technology wicks away moisture and dries quickly so you’ll stay cool. Add in the two-way ventilation for added breathability and you’ll be comfortable all workout long. Other highlights include UPF 50+ sun protection fabric, odor-resistant technology, and two front pockets.

Price: From $7.98 to $9.98; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

Pros:

HyperDri technology is moisture-wicking, lightweight, and promotes ventilation

UPF 50+ sun protection and odor-resistant fabric

Cost under $10 and available in nearly 50 colors

Cons:

Some users felt the elastic waistband is a bit tight and uncomfortable

Some users felt they didn’t run true to size — either too small or too big

9. Mission Men’s VaporActive Element Basketball Shorts

The VaporActive Element Basketball Shorts by Mission are engineered with innovative technology for ultimate performance. VaporActive technology which wicks away sweat while drying very quickly to keep you cool. It also features odor-resistant fabric to combat unpleasant smells that can happen after a tough workout. Mission’s Permanent Technology ensures that neither the VaporActive or odor control will never wash out.

Complete with a 9-inch inseam, the shorts have flatlock stitching, which will help you get a full range of motion and flexibility without chafing. There’s an adjustable drawstring waistband so you can get a custom fit for maximum comfort and security. They are machine washable; it is recommended to wash cold with like colors.

Price: Starting at $13.78; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

Pros:

Vapor Active technology absorbs sweat and dries quickly

Odor control fabric will never wash out

Flatlock stitching for full range of motion

Cons:

Some users felt sizes ran small

Some users felt the pockets were too small

10. Above The Rim Men’s Mesh Basketball Shorts

Above The Rim packs high quality and comfort into a bargain-price pair of shorts. Made of polyester mesh, the shorts feature an extra long 11.5 inch inseam, so they are designed to provide maximum breathability and ventilation.

The moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric will pull sweat away from the body to keep you cool and comfortable all game long. They are available in over a dozen colors, the shorts have an elastic waistband with a drawstring and 2 deep front pockets to carry valuables.

Price: From $12.95; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

Pros:

Mesh construction promotes maximum ventilation

Made of moisture-wicking fabric

Two deep front pockets

Cons:

11.5-inch inseam might be too long for some

Probably best suited for bigger players

