Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts for Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most successful and popular franchises in the NFL and have fans all over the United States.

And with Christmas right around the corner, what better way to surprise the Cheeseheads in your life with some Packers-related gifts?

We’ve compiled a list below to help with some ideas. There’s a wide variety of things on the list, including clothing from FansEdge, one of the leading online sports apparel retailers, golf equipment, furniture, and cold weather accessories, to name a few.

So keep reading to see some of the most popular last-minute Christmas gift ideas for Packers fans.

If you're already a Prime member, you can shop up until Friday, December 22, and still get free two-day shipping, which ensures your gifts will arrive on time.

1. Packers Embossed Genuine Cowhide Leather Trifold Leather Wallet

Carry you cash in style with the NFL Green Bay Packers Embossed Genuine Cowhide Leather Trifold Leather Wallet from Rico Industries. Made of genuine cowhide pecan leather marbling, the trifold is embroidered with a large Packers logo in the middle.

There’s an ID window and slots for your debit card, credit cards, and other cards. It also features a fabric divider in the cash compartment and it measures roughly 3 inches by 5 inches when folded.

Price: $15.90 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. NFL 12th Man Packers Plush Raschel Throw

Winter is here and it brought the cold weather with it. But the over-sized NFL 12th Man Plush Raschel Throw from Northwest is designed to keep you warm during those frigid days, whether you’re at Lambeau Field cheering on the Packers or curled up on the couch. Measuring 80 inches by 60 inches, the blanket is large enough to keep the biggest fans cozy.

The blanket is made of 100 percent polyester and features 12th Man signature graphics of the Packers “G” logo and wordmarking and has the team color binding around the edges. The soft throw is also machine washable.

Price: $22.79 (54 percent off MSRP)

3. Packers Women’s Knit Team Color High End Button Boot Slipper

Speaking of cold weather — is there anything better than a nice, warm pair of slippers on frigid winter morning? So if you’re looking for a present for the Packers fan lady in your life, the Knit High End Button Boot Slippers from Forever Collectibles could be a perfect choice.

Featuring faux fir lining and inner made of 100 percent polyester and the outer is 100 percent acrylic. The slippers can be worn in boot style or folded down. The Pack logo is printed on both the outside and inside for when you have them folded down.

If you’re shopping for a man, check out the Packers NFL Slipper from Forever Collectibles.

Price: $49.99

4. Packers NFL Team Logo Stark Duffle Bag

Tote all your clothing and other possessions while showing off your team pride with the Green Bay Packers Team Logo Stark Duffle Bag by Forever Collectibles. It is officially licensed and made of water-resistant L680 denier nylon.

The bag has one main compartment with a sturdy floorboard to hold the majority of your belongings, while it also has 2 smaller zippered-pockets on each end for extra storage with a mesh outer. There is also an detachable and adjustable shoulder strap. The bag, which measures 24 inches by 12.5 inches by 10.5 inches, is ideal for using as a carry-on for flights and to lug your gym gear.

Price: $39.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

5. Nike Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers White Classic Limited Player Jersey

Let everyone know who your No. 1 quarterback is with the Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers White Classic Limited Player Jersey by Nike. The jersey is designed to have the look and feel of what Rodgers and his teammates wear on the field on game day.

Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, the jersey features stitched tackle twill for Rodgers’s name and No. 12, embroidered accents, a tagless collar, a metallic-effect NFL shield at the collar, and Chainmaille Mesh Grill at the front neck and back seam lines.

Already have a Rodgers jersey or looking for women’s and youth sizes? Browse the entire jersey collection in the official Packerss team store at FansEdge.

Price: $149.99

6. Packers NFL Cook & Carry Slow Cooker with Bonus 16-ounce Little Dipper Food Warmer

We know how serious Packers fans take their pre-game parties, so be the star of the tailgate with the Cook & Carry Slow Cooker by Crock-Pot. It has a 6-quart capacity so you can be sure nobody will go hungry at the next game get-together. The cooker is adorned with Green Bay’s unmistakable Packers logo in team colors.

Featuring a travel-friendly glass lid that locks, the slow cooker has high and low cook modes as well as a warming option. The interior oval stoneware is removable and dishwasher safe, as is the glass lid. Not only do you receive a recipe booklet, but you also get a 16-ounce Little Dipper Food Warmer as an added bonus. The Little Dipper is perfect for dips and sauces.

For more party and cooking equipment options, read our post on the best NFL tailgate grill and BBQ accessories.

Price: $49.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

7. Packers Scarf & Gloves Gift Set

A scarf and glove set is always a popular gift idea during the holidays, but why buy a dull plain color? Go all out for your Green Bay fan with the Packers-themed set from Littlearth. Made of soft polyester knit, you’ll be sure to stay warm during the cold winter months.

The scarf features the traditional “G” logo, while the gloves have Packers in rubber print. The set is officially licensed and is one size fits most.

For a different style of gloves, take a look at the Packers Winter Peak Gloves from Forever Collectibles.

Price: $20.69

8. Packers 3-Pack Contour Golf Club Head Covers

Show support for your Packers while on the golf course with the NFL 3-Pack Contour Golf Club Head Cover Set. The covers themselves are made of durable Buffalo Vinyl and synthetic suede, meaning your club heads will be secure and protected from the clanking that occurs in your bag during the round. The same goes for your club shafts thanks to the protective nylon sock.

The covers include a No. 1 for your driver and a No. 3 and X for your fairway woods, hybrids and rescues. It might be winter, but it’s always golf season for the die-hards. And spring is just around the corner.

Price: $72.00

9. Packers 3 Feet by 5 Feet Flag by WinCraft

Show your support for the team with the Green Bay Packers Flag by WinCraft. Measuring 3 feet by 5 feet, fly it proudly to let everyone know they’re in Cheesehead Country.

Made of polyester and quadruple stitched flyends, the flag is very durable. It has two metal grommets, which makes it easy to attach to a flag pole (note: the flag pole needs to be purchased separately). Officially licensed by the NFL, the Packers “G” logo is printed on both sides. It’s perfect for your home, a wall, and tailgates.

Price: $29.95

10. NFL Packers Relief Sculpted Mug, 14-Ounce

Start your morning off right with a nice hot cup of coffee or tea in the Green Bay Packers Relief Sculpted Mug by Boelter Brands. Well, you can put whatever beverage you’d like in the mug, certainly not limited to coffee and/or tea.

The mug, which is ceramic, can hold up to 14 ounces. It is decorated in bright team colors with the iconic Packers “G” logo on the front and the team name on the handle. The mug is also dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Price: $14.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

