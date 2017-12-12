Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Boston Red Sox Fans 2017

Have a Boston fan on your Christmas list, but don’t have a clue of what to buy? Surprise your Fenway fanatic with a Red Sox-related present so they’ll be ready for the 2018 season.

We’ve compiled a list below to help with some ideas. There’s a wide variety of things on the list, including clothing from FansEdge, one of the leading online sports apparel retailers, golf equipment, home and office items, and cold weather accessories, to name a few.

Keep reading below to see some of the most popular Christmas gift ideas for Boston Red Sox fans.

1. Red Sox Desk Caddy by Schutt

Add some flair to your desk with style and functionality with the MLB Boston Red Sox Desk Caddy by Schutt. With a mini helmet design, the caddy will hold pens, pencils, markers, scissors, and even business cards. It resembles the Boston’s batting helmet, down to the team colors and famous “B” logo on the front.

Available in all 30 MLB teams, it can easily be cleaned by wiping it with a cloth and makes the perfect addition to any desk at home, in school, or the office.

Price: $34.99

2. Rico Industries MLB Red Sox Deluxe Grill Cover

Grills aren’t cheap, so you’ll need to protect it from the outdoor elements that the winter seasons bring. The MLB Red Sox Deluxe Grill Cover will do just that. Measuring 68 inches wide by 21 inches deep by 35 inches high the cover has the size to fit most BBQ grills.

The cover, which is adorned with Boston’s Red Sox logo, is made of durable vinyl and the hook-and-loop velcro closure will keep the cover on securely. And it’s easy to clean, just use soap and water. The cover is available for most MLB teams.

If you want a quality cover, but looking to spend a little less, check out the Rico Industries MLB Red Sox Economy Grill Cover.

Price: From $39.95

3. Siskiyou Red Sox MLB Unisex Sunglasses

Keep the harmful sun’s rays while showing off your team pride with the MLB Red Sox Unisex Sunglasses by Siskiyou. Made of plastic, the glasses have rubber side grips to keep them in place while providing added comfort. They also have flex hinges for extra durability and stretch to fit most head sizes.

The lenses are constructed of high-tech TAC and are polarized smoke in color and feature the team logo on one side and “Red Sox” across the other. Not only are they stylish, but the sunglasses are functional as well, featuring 100 percent UVA/UVB sun protection. The MLB Red Sox Unisex Sunglasses are officially licensed and also make a great stocking stuffer idea.

Price: $14.85

4. ’47 Boston Red Sox Navy Top Grain Full-Zip Hoodie

Keep warm this offseason and do it in style with the Boston Red Sox Navy Top Grain Full-Zip Hoodie by ’47.

Made of a soft, durable blend of 71 percent cotton and 29 percent polyester, the sweatshirt features heathered fabric, distressed graphics, two front pouch pockets, a hood with drawstrings, and it’s machine washable. It’s ideal for cool to moderate temperatures.

Price: $69.99

5. Northwest MLB Boston Red Sox Strike Plush Raschel Throw, 60 Inches by 80 Inches

‘Tis the season — the cold-weather season, that is. The over-sized MLB Boston Red Sox Strike Plush Raschel Throw from Northwest measures 60 inches by 80 inches and is designed to keep you warm during those frigid days, whether you’re at the stadium cheering on the BoSox or curled up on the couch.

The blanket is made of 100 percent polyester and features bright, vibrant graphics of the Red Sox official “B” logo and wordmarking in team colors. The soft throw has decorative binding around the edges and is also machine washable.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, check out the Northwest MLB Red Sox Strength Fleece Throw Blanket, which measures 50 by 60 inches.

Price: $38.49 (23 percent off MSRP)

6. Chowdaheadz Red Sox Fenway Sign T-Shirt

If you’re a Red Sox fan, you’ve seen it before just beyond the Fenway Park’s Green Monster — the famous Citgo gas station sign. And Chowdaheadz has made a shirt and put a twist on the iconic landmarks. You can be sure wherever you wear this T-shirt, it’ll get noticed.

Made of a soft cotton and polyester blend, the shirt, which is also available in Navy, Green, and Charcoal, runs true to size for a perfect fit. Let everyone know what your favorite ballpark is and what team you pull for with the Red Sox Fenway Sign T-Shirt by Chowdaheadz.

Price: $21.99

7. ’47 Red Sox Clean Up Adjustable Hat

Show off your team pride in style and comfort all year long in the Red Sox Clean Up Adjustable Hat by ’47. The cap is garment washed for a softer look and feel.

Available in all 30 MLB teams, the hat is made of 100 percent cotton twill and has an unstructured, relaxed fit. It features a low crown, curved bill, and raised embroidered of the “B” logo on the front. The adjustable snap closure in the back makes it one size fits most.

Price: $19.75

8. Team Golf MLB Red Sox Embroidered Golf Towel

Have a baseball fan who’s also an avid golfer? If so, golf-related Red Sox items are great ideas, like the Boston Embroidered Golf Towel by Team Golf. The 100 percent cotton towel has a swivel clip to make easy to attach and remove to any golf bag.

The towel measures 16 inches by 22 inches and features team colors with an embroidered logo and team name stitched across the bottom. It has a checkered scrubber design and will effectively clean and dry your clubs, golf balls, and hands.

Price: $24.98

9. WinCraft Red Sox Fiber Beach Towel

It might be winter, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about summer. And the Red Sox Fiber Beach Towel by WinCraft is a great way to get your mind on the sun and the warm temperatures.

Measuring 30 inches by 60 inches, the towel is made of 100 percent cotton and features sublimated graphics in Red Sox team colors. Machine washable, this item is officially licensed.

Price: $17.88

10. Boston Red Sox Bean Bag Chair by Northwest

Add some flair to any room with the Red Sox Bean Bag Chair by Northwest. It’s a great gift for the younger Boston fan and fits perfectly in bedrooms and family rooms.

Made of 100 polyester on the outer, the inside is filled with 100 percent polystyrene foam beads for maximum softness and comfort. The bean bag measures approximately 21 inches by 21 inches by 21 inches and features a large “B” logo in team colors. It’s an officially licensed product.

Price: $79.99

