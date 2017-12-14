Top 10 Best Funny Golf Gifts for Christmas 2017

Golf seems like a pretty serious sport, doesn’t it? Well it doesn’t have to be. Unless you make your living as a professional, it shouldn’t be a life or death activity. You need to enjoy yourself out there and have a little fun. And there are definitely ways to keep it light.

It’s the holiday season, so what better way to show your sense of humor than with funny golf gifts for the links lovers on your Christmas list?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best amusing golf gift ideas for Christmas to help out. From equipment to clothing to other novelties, you can be sure to find something. There’s nothing too risque on the list, perhaps a couple of PG-13 items.

So keep reading to see some of the most popular funny golf gifts for Christmas 2017.

1. Golf Head Cover Star Wars 460cc Driver Wood Sporting Goods Head Cover Accessory

May the FORE be with you. Show off your biggest club with the Officially Licensed Star Wars Driver Head Cover. Shown here is Darth Vader, but there are other Star Wars favorites available: Yoda, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, R2D2, BB8, and a Stormtrooper.

Each one will fit most driver and fairway woods up to 460cc and offers lots of protection. The durable padded construction will keep your club head safe from scuffs and scratches, while the long sock will do the same for your club shaft. There’s also reinforced stitching on all seams so you can expect the Star Wars Driver Head Cover to last a long time.

For more humorous options, check out our post on the best funny and novelty golf headcovers.

Price: Darth Vader shown at $23.59; price varies depending on character and availability

2. 2-Ply Professional Practice Emoji Golf Balls

Giving the Professional Emoji Golf Balls from Kangaroo as a gift are sure to get a chuckle upon opening. They’re made pretty well with 2-ply construction, but you probably wouldn’t want to play a round with them. They’re best for practice, like hitting into a net or on the putting green.

In the box of a dozen, you’ll receive two of each design — 2 tears of joy, 2 heart eyes, 2 kissy face, 2 tongue out, 2 money eyes, and 2 sunglasses. It’s a perfect gag gift for the golfer with a sense of humor … or the one who sends too many text messages.

If you want, you could always go with the traditional exploding golf ball 4-pack route.

And take a look at our post on the best golf balls for distance and accuracy.

Price: $13.59

3. The Golf Father Golfers Sarcastic Humor Funny T-Shirt

A perfect gift for Dad this holiday season, the Golf Father T-Shirt from Feelin’ Good Tees is certain to be a conversation starter every time he wears it. Made of pre-shrunk cotton, the short-sleeved T fits true to size and is machine washable (cold water and inside out is recommended).

Featuring screen print graphics and a crew neck, the shirt is available in 10 different colors (Black is pictured above) and in sizes small through 5XL.

Another recommendation for a humorous shirt is the Golf Evolution Funny T-shirt from Think Out Loud Apparel.

Price: $16.99; price varies depending on color, size, and availability

4. Flair Hair Novelty Visor

Throw your usual foursome for a loop when you show up with a new look courtesy of Flair Hair. Their novelty visor comes complete with a spiky mop of hair, which can be had in a variety of colors.

The hat itself is 100 percent cotton and the hair 100 percent polyester. But it actually protects you, too. The visor keeps the sun out of your eyes, while the fake hair acts the part of a regular hat, blocking the sun as well. This particular visor comes with a built-in bottle opener under the lid. Nice touch. This item is available in various colors (visor and hair) and are adjustable so it’s one size fits most.

If you’re looking for something a little less animated, read our post on the best Callaway golf hats and visors.

Price: From $14.99; price varies depending on style and availability

5. Giggle Golf Bling Putt Now, Wine Later Golf Ball Marker

Do you have a wine-drinking golf lover on your Christmas list? If so, the “Putt Now, Wine Later” ball marker from Giggle Golf would make an excellent present or stocking stuffer. It also has a clip so you can easily attach it to a hat without worry of losing it.

The marker is also loaded with bling. By that we mean sparkly stones decorating the perimeter of it.

If you want another option from Giggle Golf, check out the Friends Don’t Let Friends 3 Putt Golf Ball Marker.

Price: $9.00

6. Potty Putter Toilet Time Golf Game

The Potty Putter Toilet Time Golf Game from Fairly Odd Novelties really doesn’t need much of an explanation if you look at the picture above. Let’s face it, everybody needs to improve their putting and sometimes you can’t get to the practice green.

The purchase includes a putting green, a cup with flag, two golf balls, a mini putter, and a “Do Not Disturb” sign to hang on the door. All the parts are small enough you can probably fit them under the bathroom sink. So when nature calls, you’ll be ready to roll.

Now The Potty Putter might be good to pass some time, if you’re really into practicing inside, check out our post on the best indoor putting green with golf ball return.

Price: $17.99

7. Giggle Golf ‘I’d Tap That’ Golf Towel Bundle

Giggle Golf is known for their novelty golf gear and the “I’d Tap That” Golf Towel Bundle certainly falls into that category. The bundle includes the towel, and a poker and koozie, both of which feature the “I’d Tap That” slogan.

The towel is high-quality, made of 100 percent and generously sized at 16 inches by 25 inches. It has a grommet with a hook so it easily attaches to any golf bag. The koozie is made of polyester and covered in durable scuba foam. It can hold cans and bottles between 12 and 16 ounces.

In the market for more towels? Read our post on the best cheap golf towels here.

Price: $14.95

8. Nice Shot Golf Glove ‘The Bird’

You might not see a PGA Tour pro wearing the Nice Shot “The Bird” Golf Glove, but it’s not because of the construction. The Nice Shot glove is made of premium Cabretta leather and is water and sweat resistant, like gloves you’d find from the leading brands like Callaway and Titleist. It just has that extra flair (see middle finger design) that’s perfect for the casual golfer.

The glove is available in both left- and right-handed orientations and in sizes small through XXL. For a wider variety, check out our post on the best golf gloves for grip and comfort.

Price: $20.00

9. Intech Golf No. 2 Poop Putter

Talk about a conversation starter. Take the Intech Golf No. 2 Poop Putter out on the green and see what reaction you get. But this poop emoji-shape putter isn’t good for only laughs. It has a high moment of inertia (MOI), which means the putter is more stable, and that will lead to more consistent and smooth rolls, even on off-center hits. It’s even got an alignment dot so you can the putter in the perfect position before your stroke.

As a bonus, you’ll also receive a putter cover and an Intech golf ball. This particular putter is 35 inches long and, unfortunately for you lefties out there, it’s only available in the right-handed style.

Browse a wider selection for both lefties and righties in our post on best putters for the money.

Price: $34.16 (11 percent off MSRP)

10. ‘Why You Suck at Golf: 50 Most Common Mistakes by Recreational Golfers’ Book

The title of Clive Scarff’s book says it all — “Why You Suck at Golf” — and the author humorously dives into 50 mistakes casual golfers make. But not only is the book funny, you’re going to learn a thing (or 50). It’s mostly geared for beginners, but players of all skill levels can get something out of it.

From swing form to golf etiquette, Scarff covers a wide variety of blunders golfers continually make. It’s available in both paperback and on kindle. If you’re looking for a different instructional book, check out Scarff’s other available paperback “Hit Down Dammit!: The Key to Golf.”

Price: Kindle $2.99; Paperback $9.56

