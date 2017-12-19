Top 10 Best Last Minute Cheap Golf Stocking Stuffer Gifts

We’re just a few days away from Christmas 2017 and a lot of us are still frantically running around trying to find last minute gifts and stocking stuffers.

1. Pride Professional Tee System Evolution Plastic Golf Tees

Available in packs of 50 (you can buy them in one pack and up to 5 packs of 50), you get 40 3-1/4 inch and 10 1-1/2 inch tees in the above pictured Pride Professional Tee System Evolution Plastic Golf Tees. The longer tees will you help get maximum launch and distance on your drives, while the shorter tees are great for irons and hybrids to get extra lift for a more consistent shot.

Made of extremely durable plastic, you don’t have to worry much about breaking these tees. The color bar helps indicate tee length and low-resistance tips will ensure less friction on contact for a smooth release.

Price: $10.94

2. Team Golf NCAA Golf Ball 3-Pack

The perfect size for a stocking, the NCAA Golf Ball 3-Pack from Team Golf is a great idea for the college sports fan. The pack is available in close to 50 colleges, including Notre Dame (pictured above), Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, and Texas, to name a handful.

They feature bright team colors with an imprinted durable logo on each ball. Officially licensed by the NCAA, the golf balls can be used on the course or as a keepsake on your desk at the office or home.

Price: $11.07 (14 percent off MSRP)

3. Grip Boost Tri-Fold Golf Bag Towel with Washing Pocket

Grip Boost is taking the golf towel to a new level with its Tri-Fold Towel with Washing Pocket. The washing pocket is a separate wet/dry pocket which provides you a place to scrub your club faces and golf balls. Then remove them from the pocket and dry them on the towel. Simple, efficient, original.

The towel itself is made of a microfiber/cotton blend, which is extra absorbent and versatile. Machine washable, the towel is available in three colors and attaches to your golf bag via a carabiner clip. It’s available in Black, Masters Green (pictured), and Navy Blue.

Price: $12.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

4. Stixx Golf Brush and Groove Cleaner with Retractable Clip

Nobody wants a bag full of dirty clubs or shoe spikes covered in mud. Keep your clubs and spikes clean and pristine with the Stixx Golf Brush and Groove Cleaner with Retractable Clip. The cleaner includes nylon bristles for cleaning woods, brass bristles for cleaning irons and hybrids, and a spike for cleaning your golf shoes. Each are completely safe for your clubs and shoes.

A very useful feature is that when the tool is attached to your golf bag with the durable carabiner clip, it has a retractable cord that extends two feet, long enough to clean the bottom of your shoes and clubs with ease. The Stixx Golf Brush and Groove Cleaner also comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee and it will fit perfectly inside a stocking.

Price: $9.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

5. Callaway Leather Scorecard Holder

Your golf lover might not play like a pro yet, but they’ll look like one with the Callaway Leather Scorecard Holder to keep track of your round. The outer cover is made of soft, synthetic leather, which flips open to hold a standard scorecard.

The scorecard offers nice size, but can fit comfortably in your back pocket, in your golf cart, or zipped into your golf bag. It has a sturdy writing surface that makes it easy to record your scores without having to lean against something to make clear and legible numbers. It also has an inside loop which can hold a pencil and makes a great gift idea.

Price: $8.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

6. Titleist Golf Winter Hat

Titleist is one of the most well-known names in golf and their clothing and gear is wildly popular. Their winter hat is in the “beanie” mold in a simple, yet stylish, design. Featuring an embroidered Titleist logo, it’s made of 100 percent acrylic and is one size fits most.

While some users might feel it’s a tighter-than-wanted fit, the Titleist Winter Hat is designed to be snug without the bulk, so you don’t feel as if you’re wearing it at all. Keep your golf fan warm this winter with the Titleist Golf Beanie.

Price: $21.99

7. Insta Golf Spider Divot Tool

This tool is very innovative, attractive, and effective. Instead of the traditional two-pronged tool, the Spider Divot Tool by Insta Golf features four spikes. All you do is simply push the tool into the ground and slightly twist as you pull it back towards you.

Not only is it better for the golf course greens, but it’s more efficient and user-friendly for you. It’s comes in a durable aluminum case and also has a magnetic golf ball marker included. It is available in three colors — Red (pictured), Black, and Silver.

Price: $15.95

8. SnakeBelly Golf Ball Holder with Quick-Draw Release

This is a cool little gadget that makes it easy as can be to get to your golf balls. The Golf Ball Holder by SnakeBelly attaches to the top of your bag with a clip, then load 3 golf balls into the storage magazine. Then you simply pull the ball from the bottom like a cup dispenser or out of the top. SnakeBelly calls it their Quick-Draw Release technology.

The idea behind it is to get the balls you like to use during your round readily available. So if you do lose one, you won’t have to fish through your golf ball pocket in your bag to find one of your favorites. The clip itself is rubber-coated and the dispenser has a protective anodized aluminum finish. It probably fits best on stand and carry bags. Cheap, practical, and compact — just what a stocking needs to filled with.

Price: $14.99

9. Runytek All-Direction Golf Practice Hole Cup Golf Putter Training Plate

Work on your putting anywhere and anytime with the Runytek All-Direction Golf Practice Hole Cup Golf Putter Training Plate. It is designed to allow you to put from any direction. If you sink a putt, the ball will stay inside the cup well.

Made of strong, durable metal, the tool is lightweight and portable and perfect for anyone who needs practice with their putts. Which is almost all of us. If you would like another option to compare this with, check out the Winomo Golf Putting Training Cup Hole.

Price: $9.45

10. Stixx Golf Club & Grip Cleaner

Having clean equipment isn’t just to keep your gear shiny and pleasant to the eye, but it’s also beneficial to your game. And the Stixx Golf Club & Grip Cleaner will keep all of your important items clean and effective. The solution also can be used to wash golf balls. Simply spray it on and wipe it off with a cloth.

Designed to clean dirt, mud, sand, grass, and more, the odorless, non-sticky formula restores your grips’ tackiness and gets all the grime and build-up out of your club head grooves and golf ball dimples. It also has a heavy duty aluminum carabiner clip for easy attachment to your golf bag.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

