Top 10 Best Pool Table Accessories & Billiards Equipment

So you’ve got a billiards table. But what about everything else? Do you have all the important pool table accessories and equipment to ensure your game reaches its peak performance?

We’ve compiled a list of the most essential accessories to help you decide what you need to improve your quality of play and the durability of your pool table. Some of the products below include billiards equipment like balls and sticks, pool table covers and brushes, chalk, cue rack holders, and more. Everything required for an entertaining and successful evening of pool.

So keep reading below to see some of the most popular pool table accessories available today.

1. Yves Empire USA Deluxe Pool Ball Set

The Empire USA Billiard Pool Ball Set from Yves is a high-quality set, calibrated and polished for excellent playability and longevity. At regulation size and weight (2 1/4 inches and 6 ounces, respectively), the set is suitable for players of all skill levels, especially the casual player.

Made of a high grade polyester resin, you’ll receive 16 balls in total (1 through 15 and a cue) in a boxed set. The colors are the traditional solid/stripe combination and feature stylish art style numbering.

For more options, check out our post on the best pool and billiard ball sets.

Price: $20.45

2. Felson Billiard Supplies Mahogany Stain Triangle and Diamond Billiard Ball Racks

Now that you have your pool balls, you’ll need to some racks. And the Mahogany Stain Triangle and Diamond Billiard Ball Racks from Felson Billiard Supplies are attractive, solidly built, and come in 2 sizes — the traditional 8-ball triangle shape and the diamond frame for 9-ball. Both frames are regulation size and hold the balls compactly and uniformly. The 8-ball rack has a 12-inch base and is 11.5 inches high, while the 9-ball rack is 11.75 inches tall and 8.25 inches wide.

The racks themselves are made of a solid hardwood construction for extra durability and stability. They are coated with a dark mahogany finish and go perfectly with any pool table.

For another option, take a look at the Magic Ball Rack 8, 9, and 10 Ball Combo Pack from Cue Sports.

Price: $12.99

3. Iszy Billiards 58-Inch 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue Billiard Table Sticks — Set of 4

What good is having a pool table if you don’t have any cues? Iszy Billiards’ 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Cue Sticks come in a set of 4, each measuring 58 inches. Each cue also has a different weight, one each of 18, 19, 20, and 21 ounces.

Each is made of durable Canadian maple wood and feature a 13mm fiber ferrule with glue on leather tips and steel joints. All of the cues have Irish linen wraps on the handles for added comfort and grip. This set is available in 6 different color styles.

If you’re looking to spend a little less, check out the Billiard Depot Set of 4 Pool Cues New 58″ Billiard House Bar Pool Cue Sticks, which start at $58.99.

Price: $89.95

4. Cuetec Billiard/Pool Cue Accessory: Bowtie 3-in-1 Billiard Cue Tip Tool (Scuffer/Shaper/Aerator)

The Cuetec Billiard/Pool Cue Accessory is something every player could use. It’s a 3-in-1 tool that is designed to shape, scuff, and aerates the cue tip, enabling it to hold chalk better for more consistent shots. It’s also compact enough to fit in your pocket.

The scuffer roughs up the cue tip so the chalk will stick better. The shaper will get you the perfect curve on the cue. And the aerator allows you to break up the surface of the tip, which will allow it to hold more chalk. Stop missing shots because your cue tips aren’t properly prepared.

Price: $13.84 (23 percent off MSRP)

5. Iszy Billiards Cue Rack — 8 Pool Billiard Stick & Ball Floor Stand With Scorer

This cue and ball rack from Iszy Billiards is a very useful, multi-functional floor stand that doesn’t take up much space. It holds 8 cue sticks and a full set of pool balls. The cue holders are surrounded by rubber rings which will help protect your sticks and the stand. But it’s got more than that, in particular 4 score counters and 4 built-in rubber coasters pads to hold your drinks.

Overall, the stand measures 22 1/4 inches high, 14 inches wide, and 14 inches deep. It’s available in 3 different colors — Black (pictured), Oak, and Mahogany. This is the cue rack only — sticks and pool balls are not included. There is some assembly required.

For another style, check out the Iszy Billiards 6 Pool Cue Billiard Stick Wall Rack.

Price: $54.95

6. Master Billiard/Pool Cue Chalk Box, 12 Cubes

It doesn’t matter if you’re a once-in-a-while player or a professional, billiard cue chalk is a must-have around the pool table. The 12-cube box from Master is one of the most popular items on the market.

The professional grade chalk goes on smoothly and won’t cake, while helping to limit off-center hits for more consistent shots. The Master chalk is available in 9 different colors and comes in a box for easy and convenient storage.

For a different option, take a look at the Predator Cue Chalk, which comes in a tube of 5 pieces.

Price: $6.15

7. Iszy Billiards Hard Pool Cue Billiard Stick Carrying Case

Carry around your pool cue in comfort and style while getting maximum protection with the Iszy Billiards Hard Pool/Billiard Stick Carrying Case. It holds one cue stick, consisting of 1 shaft and 1 butt. The outer is made of vinyl, while there’s a cloth divider on the inside to separate the butt and shaft. An adjustable shoulder strap allows to you to a comfortable, ergonomic fit.

The case, which also has an outside pocket to store chalk, extra cue tips, and other equipment, measures 31 1/4 inches long and can hold up to a 30 inch butt or shaft. Available in 6 different colors — Black (pictured), Black, Blue, Brown, Gray, Pink, and Red — you can be certain to find the ideal style, whether it’s for you or a gift for someone else.

If you need a case with more capacity, check out the Iszy Billiards Hard Pool Cue Billiard Stick Carrying Case, which holds 2 sticks (4 pieces — 2 butts and 2 shafts).

Price: $17.95

8. Yves Empire USA Deluxe Dark Brown Fitted Leatherette Pool Table Cover

The Yves Empire USA Deluxe Fitted Pool Table Cover is made of a soft, yet durable leatherette material, which also happens to boast a rich and attractive dark brown color. This particular cover fits most tables with a length of feet as it measures 100 inches long and 56 inches wide. But it is also available in 7 feet and both come with a limited 1-year warranty.

The fitted cover should rest securely on your table, while the soft inner adds extra protection from spills, animals, dirt, dust, and other potentially hazardous materials that can cause damage. For the appearance and protection and durability it offers, the Empire USA cover is an excellent deal at $40.

For more options, read our post on the best billiards and pool table covers.

Price: $39.99

9. Iszy Billiards Nylon Pool Table and Rail Brush

While it’s very important to keep your table covered, you should also have a brush on hand to take care of daily maintenance and cleaning. The soft nylon bristles of the table brush won’t damage or pill the felt on your table, but rather help extend the life of it.

Using the 9-inch brush will help clean up dirt, chalk, and other debris on the table, including in those hard to reach corners. You’ll receive a rail brush, which also has soft, non-abrasive bristles. Extend the longevity of your table felt with the Nylon Pool Table and Rail Brush from Iszy Billiards.

For an alternate model, learn more about the Pro Series A13 Wooden Billiard Table Brush with Nylon Bristles here.

Price: $13.99

10. Imperial Slip-On/Portable Moosehead Bridge Head for Pool Cues

We all know about those hard-to-reach shots and how difficult they can be, but the Imperial Slip-On/Portable Moosehead Bridge Head is designed to help you get solid contact. Made of durable plastic, the bridge slips on to any regular pool cue and has 9 different slots so you should have no problem finding the perfect position and angle for your shot.

A rubber grommet will protect your pool cue from scratches or other potential damage. Small, light, and compact, the Moosehead Bridge Head can fit easily in your pocket or in your pool stick case.

Price: 1 bridge for $2.46 (44 percent off MSRP); 2 bridges for $6.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.