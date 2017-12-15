Top 10 Best Pool Cues: Beginners Cheap Billiards Sticks

If you’re new to the game of pool (or billiards), you’ve probably figured out that it’s not as easy as it looks. And like any sport, you don’t need to rush into it and buy the most expensive equipment available believing that’ll turn you into a pro overnight. If you’re a beginner, you’ll need to learn the game and technique first. Billiards is no different. If you’re a new or casual player, you’ll probably want to start with something simple. And, of course, at a reasonable price.
We’ve come up with a list of the best pool cues for beginners and casual players. While they are all solidly constructed (usually of a durable hardwood) and effective, they aren’t sticks that will bring you a world championship, and that’s OK. These are, for the most part, inexpensive and designed to help you develop table skills and a consistent shot. Some are 1-piece cues, others 2-piece, which can be easily and quickly attached by screwing the two parts (shaft and butt) together with a joint connected to the butt. They’re also options for different sizes, in both length and weight, as well as single cues and sets of multiple sticks if buying for the entire family.
So keep reading to see some of the best cheap pool cues for beginners and casual play available today.
Note: the following list is in no particular order
1. Viper Commercial 1-Piece Hardwood Pool House Cue
The Viper Commercial 1-Piece Hardwood Billiard/Pool House Cue is geared toward the entry-level and casual player, but designed for high volume use. It’s one-piece and made of durable hardwood, then covered in 9 coats of varnish to prevent warping. Or, in other words, to ensure the pool stick maintains its straightness. A warped cue will lead to inconsistent, weak shots.
The stick is available in 4 different sizes. The 36-inch, also known as the “shorty,” and the 48-inch are best for smaller hands, children, and pool tables in tight spaces, while the 52- and 57-inch sticks are suited for adults. The cue weights will vary depending on the size. The cue is complete with a 13mm Le Pro leather tip and an ABS bumper at the bottom of the butt.
Price: From $14.99; price varies depending on size
Pros:
- Covered in 9 coats of varnish to prevent warping
- 13mm Le Pro leather tip
- Available in 4 sizes — 36 inch “shorty”, 48 inch, 52 inch, 57 inch
Cons:
- Some users felt the wood was too light and fragile
- Some users felt the sticks warped too easily
2. EastPoint Sports Deluxe Wood Billiard Cue
The Deluxe Wood Billiard Cue from Eastwood Sports is a durable and high-performance stick that comes at a bargain price. It’s a 2-piece cue with an aluminum joint system to attach it. It’s available in solid maple or wood, and each measures 57 inches. The wood cue weighs 19 ounces, the solid maple 19.1.
Both the maple and wood sticks have nylon handles which promote a solid grip and comfort. The wood stick has two-tone colors with vivid decals, while the Canadian maple cue is thoroughly cured to help prevent warping.
Price: Wood $9.86 (22 percent off MSRP); Maple $18.86 (25 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 2-piece with aluminum joint system
- Nylon grip offers comfort and better control
- Available in solid maple or wood
Cons:
- Some users felt the tip wasn’t very good quality
- Some users said grip unraveled after a short time
3. AB Earth 2-Piece Pool Cue/Pool Stick Ergonomic Design Hardwood Canadian Maple Billiard Cue
Robust capsule review text. Each cue features a 13mm glue on tip with a high density ferrule (which is the white piece just below the tip), a quality wood shaft and an Irish Linen wrap on the handles.
The cue is available in 7 different color patterns and each is 57 inches long. The weight will vary between 19 and 21 ounces, depending on the style you choose. And each butt is artfully decorated for a stylish look. The purchase also includes a 1-year quality warranty.
Price: Between $25.99 to $35.99
Pros:
- One-year quality warranty
- Irish linen wrap for grip and comfort
- Decorative decals on butt
Cons:
- Some might find the Irish linen wrap a little slippery
- Some users thought the tip wasn’t durable
4. Iszy Billiards 58-Inch 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue Billiard Table Sticks — Set of 4
Iszy Billiards’ 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Cue Sticks come in a set of 4, all measuring 58 inches. Each cue also has a different weight at 18, 19, 20, and 21 ounces. This is will come in handy for new players as you can use all of them to get a feel of what weight works best for you. And the fact that there are 4 sticks in the bundle means it’s perfect for families.
Each is made of durable Canadian maple wood and feature a 13mm fiber ferrule with glue-on leather tips. The two pieces attach with a steel joint and all of the cues have Irish linen wraps on the handles for added comfort and grip. This set is available in 6 different color styles.
Price: $89.95
Pros:
- Comes in a set of 4, each with different weights
- Made of hardwood Canadian maple
- Available in 6 different color patterns
Cons:
- Some users felt the tips were too hard
- Irish Linen wrap handles are sometimes prone to unraveling
5. T&R Sports Billiard Cue 2-Piece Hardwood Pool Stick
The T&R Sports Billiard Cue is designed for high-performance and durability at a low price. The stick measures 58 inches long and weighs 19.5 ounces. It has an eye-catching black and white speck Irish Linen wrap handle.
As for its construction, it’s made of composite with a real timber wooden core, which helps in getting better spin and more power. It’s a 2-piece and it connects by a stainless steel center joint. The tip is glue on and measures 13mm.
Price: $18.99
Pros:
- Stylish black and white Irish linen wrap handles
- Attaches with stainless steel center joint
- Made of composite with real timber/wooden core for a better feel
Cons:
- Some don’t like the feel of Irish linen wraps
- Glue on tips can sometimes come loose easily
6. Mizerak Shorty Cue, 40 Inch
The “Shorty” Cue from Mizerak isn’t for everyone, but there are moments when everyone can use it. At just 40 inches long (and it weighs just under 10 ounces), the one-piece stick perfect for young children who are just learning how to play. The kids can learn proper form and gain some experience then move to a longer cue.
But it can also come in handy for adults. If you’re playing on a table in a tight spot like close to a wall, the longer sticks can be detrimental to your shots, so this cue might be more useful. And the shorty can be used on jump shots as the smaller size is easier to control. It’s made of hardwood and has a 12mm ferrule with a leather tip.
Price: $9.99
Pros:
- Ideal for tables in tight spaces or smaller children
- Great for jump shots
- Low price
Cons:
- Only should be used by children, on small tables or in tight spots
- Some users experienced durability issues
7. Billiard Depot Set of 6 House/Bar Pool Cues
The Set of 6 House/Bar Pool Cues from Billiard Depot is all about value. You get 6 cues for roughly $70. These are probably best suited for residential use or for the new player, but you likely aren’t going to find a deal like this for that many cues.
Each stick is of 2-piece construction, measuring 58 inches long and weighing about 19 ounces. Each stick has 13mm leather cue tips and durable hardwood shafts. And the butts have vibrant, colorful designs for an appealing look.
Price: $69.99
Pros:
- 6 cues for a low price
- 13mm leather cue tips
- Stylish designs
Cons:
- All 6 cues are the same weight
- Durability could be an issue
8. Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue
The Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue is solidly-built and comes in a variety of color (7 different styles) and weight options so the beginners can get a feel of what stick they’re most comfortable and consistent with. While all of the cues are 58 inches long, the available weights of the cues are 18 ounces, 19 ounces, 20 ounces, and 21 ounces.
Each stick is made of hardwood Canadian maple wood and attach with a steel joint. They also feature a 13mm fiber ferrule, a glue-on tip, an Irish Linen wrap on the handle, and a protective bumper at the bottom of the butt.
Price: $29.45
Pros:
- Made of hardwood Canadian maple
- Steel joint makes it easy to attach and detach
- Available in 8 color styles and 4 weights (18, 19, 20, 21 ounces)
Cons:
- Some users felt the cue warped too quickly
- Some users felt the factory tip was too hard
9. Cuesoul Maple Pool Cue Kit
The Cuesoul Maple Pool Cue Kit not only includes a quality pool stick, but it includes a few other bonus items. You’ll get a billiards towel, a blue carrying case, and shaft and joint protectors. So everything you need to take your game on the road and to be sure your cue is protected.
The 57-inch stick weighs 21 ounces and is available in 4 different color styles. It’s a durable cue with the butt being made of dried hardwood and the shaft is kiln dried North American maple wood. Other features include a stainless steel joint for easy attaching, a carbon fiber ferrule with 13mm layered leather tip, an Irish Linen wrap handle, and attractive finish and designs on the butt.
Price: $49.95
Pros:
- Comes with a cue carry bag, shaft and joint protectors, and a billiard towel
- Durable carbon fiber ferrule
- Available in 4 different color styles
Cons:
- 21 ounce weight might be too heavy for some
- On the pricey side for 1 pool stick
10. Valley House Bar Pool Cue Sticks
The Valley-Dynamo House Bar Pool Sticks is another set ideal for families as you have the option to get 4 or 8 cues. Each stick is 58 inches long. If you get the 4-pack, you’ll receive an 18, 19, 20, and 21 ounce stick. If you choose the 8-cue bundle, you’ll get 2 of each weight.
Each stick is 1-piece and made of durable, high quality wood. They also feature a polycarbonate, high density ferrule with a 13mm glue-on tip.
Price: 4 sticks $103.94; 8 sticks $190.70
Pros:
- Polycarbonate high density ferrule
- Available in 4- or 8-stick bundles
- Each stick is a different weight
Cons:
- Some users reported they didn’t receive sticks with described weights
- On the pricey side