Seahawks vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Two teams with an outside shot at the playoffs meet in a de-facto elimination game on Sunday afternoon, as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but after injuries, suspensions and speed bumps, it looks like neither will make the postseason, though a win Sunday would keep those hopes alive.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast in select markets on FOX. When looking for a live stream, the first thing you want to do is to find out if the game is in your market or not, which you can do by checking a coverage map here.

If the game isn’t in your market, you may be able to watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

Preview

This game pits two teams moving in opposite directions.

The Seahawks looked ready to re-establish themselves as NFC contenders after an impressive 24-10 win, but they followed that up with a 30-24 defeat at Jacksonville and then an embarrassing 42-7 shellacking at home against the Rams with the NFC West on the line. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have won three straight to stay alive in the NFC wild-card race, and now they’re set to get even stronger with the return of star running back Ezekiel ELliott from his six-game suspension.

“Any time you add a player of Zeke’s caliber back in the lineup, he’s going to help you,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s going to take some pressure off everybody else. He’s just that kind of player and he’s been that kind of player for us.”

Upon his return, ‘Zeke gets a Christmas present in the form of a Seahawks defense that has been gashed for 355 yards on 63 carries (5.63 YPC) by Jaguars and Rams running backs the last two weeks, and that number would probably be about 100 yards more if Todd Gurley didn’t sit for most of the second half last Sunday.

That said, the Seahawks, who have dealt with an amalgam of injuries this season, are expected to have both K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner back together in the middle of the defense. It’s uncertain if that will solve their run game problems, especially with Wagner still seemingly at less than 100 percent, but things certainly can’t be any worse than they were last week. The offense should also be better, especially against a Cowboys defense that ranks 23rd in Football Outsiders’ defensive efficiency ratings.

Still, the Cowboys are at home, they’ve looked the much better team the last week, and they get back one of the best offensive weapons in the league. Put it all together, and they’re favored by five points.