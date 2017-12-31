Panthers vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Not all of Week 17 is meaningless. The Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons matchup is a prime example of that, as the two NFC South squads meet for a critical battle this weekend. While the Panthers still have an outside shot at winning the division should New Orleans slip up against Tampa Bay, the Falcons likely need a win to get into the playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast in select markets on FOX. When looking for a live stream, the first thing you want to do is to find out if the game is in your market or not, which you can do by checking a coverage map here.

If the game isn’t in your market, you may be able to watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

It’s simple for the Falcons: Win, and they’re into the playoffs. Lose, and they’ll need the Seahawks to lose at home to the Cardinals in order to sneak into the postseason.

“We know what is there, and that’s what is so exciting,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

The Panthers ground out a 20-17 victory when these teams met in Carolina in early November, but it was far from a convincing win. The Falcons had more total yards (355-330), had nearly a yard more per play (6.1-5.2), won the takeaway battle (2-1) and were far more effective through the air. Alas, the Panthers got some big plays on the ground from Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey, leading to 201 total yards on the ground, and they ultimately did enough to pull out the narrow victory despite falling behind 10-0 early.

Since that game, the Falcons have gone 5-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while the Panthers are 5-1 overall but just 1-1 away from home. The Falcons are favored by four points, and the over/under is set at 45.