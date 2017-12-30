Fiesta Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Washington vs Penn State Online

Getty

Both Washington and Penn State came up short in their bids for a conference title and a spot in the college football playoff, but they’ll nevertheless meet in one of the biggest bowls of the season, as they’re set to face off in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch:

Live Stream Info

The Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, December 30, at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. That means you can watch a live stream via WatchESPN if you have a cable log-in, but if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ESPN online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch Washington vs Penn State at no cost:

DirecTV Now: ESPN is included in all four channel packages. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get $25 off your first month if you enter promo code “BDAY2017”. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here. You can watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

PlayStation Vue: ESPN is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here. You can watch on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app

Also note: You can also watch on your computer via the WatchESPN website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. When you’re asked to verify your cable provider, you’ll just use your DirecTV Now, Sling TV or PS Vue credentials to sign in

Preview

This is likely the last chance to see Penn State junior Saquon Barkley in a college uniform, as the talented running back is projected as a Top-5 pick is next April’s draft. Barkley slowed down a bit at the end of the year, but he still finished with 1,728 yards from scrimmage, 7.0 yards per touch and 19 touchdowns, and he’s still a highlight-reel machine capable of taking the ball to the house on any given touch.

“I cannot imagine that there’s a better player in all of college football,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.

Barkley, who gashed USC for 249 total yards and three touchdowns in last year’s Rose Bowl, will get a difficult test in this one. The Huskies, anchored by star defensive tackle and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Vita Vea, rank second in the nation in yards per rush allowed (2.8) and third in rushing yards allowed per game (98.9). When they faced Heisman finalist Bryce Love earlier in November, they gave up 166 yards, but Love needed 30 carries to get there, and it was actually his second-worst performance of the season in terms of yards per carry.

“Their D-linemen are really good,” Barkley said. “I’m pretty sure you guys are all aware of Vita Vea and stuff like that. But we approach it watching the game plan and seeing how they attack it and how they attack running backs different.”

If Washington can find a way to slow down Barkley, then Chris Petersen, whose last trip to the Fiesta Bowl concluded with a historic Boise State win over Oklahoma, has a good chance of delivering a second-straight 11-plus win season to Montlake. But if Barkley can figure out this stout Husky front seven, Penn State is likely to improve to an amazing 7-0 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Either way, this sets up as one of the best games of the year.