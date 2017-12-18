Kobe Jersey Retirement Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Getty

Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys will be retired during halftime of Monday night’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game, and watching a live stream of the historic moment is easy to do, even if you don’t have cable.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors market), SPECSN (Lakers market) and NBA TV (national broadcast). The jersey retirement will then be at halftime, which should happen around 11:45 p.m. or midnight ET. Depending on your location, your options for watching a live stream of the game will be different:

If You’re in the Lakers Market:

SPECSN isn’t included in streaming services, but you can watch the NBA TV broadcast several different ways:

DirecTV Now: NBA TV is included in the “Go Big” and above bundles. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get $25 off your first month if you enter promo code “BDAY2017”. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

FuboTV: NBA TV is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Sling TV: For NBA TV, you’ll need to choose the “Sling Blue” channel package plus the “Sports Extra” add-on. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

If You’re in the Warriors Market:

DirecTV Now: NBC Sports Bay Area is included in the “Just Right” and above channel packages, while NBA TV is included in the “Go Big” and above bundles. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get $25 off your first month if you enter promo code “BDAY2017”. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

FuboTV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV are both included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

If You’re Outside the Lakers & Warriors Markets:

DirecTV Now: NBA TV is included in the “Go Big” and above bundles. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get $25 off your first month if you enter promo code “BDAY2017”. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

FuboTV: NBA TV is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Sling TV: For NBA TV, you’ll need to choose the “Sling Blue” channel package plus the “Sports Extra” add-on. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

For a long time, many debated which of Kobe’s No. 8 or No. 24 jerseys should be retired. As No. 8, he averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. As No. 24, he put up 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals. His MVP came as No. 24, as he was a seven-time All-NBA First Teamer as that same number, but he won one more title–three vs two–as No. 8. Though the debate of which Kobe was more successful is a complex one, the answer as to which number needs to be retired was a simple one.

Both. Nos. 8 and 24 will each be raised to the rafters on Monday night, which will mark the 10th and 11th jerseys to be retired by the Lake Show. Kobe and Kobe will join Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Gail Goodrich (25), Magic Johnson (32), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Shaquille O’Neal (34), James Worthy (42), Jerry West (44) and Jamaal Wilkes (52).

Congratulations Kobe Bryant! Hail Momba, too. Two Jersey’s retired is one way to measure your impact for the Lakers. The GOAT measure is:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) December 18, 2017

As for the ceremony itself, the NBA has extended the halftime from 15 minutes to 21. As with everything else involving Mamba, it should be a show you won’t want to miss.