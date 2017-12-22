Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Getty

Matchday 19 in the EPL begins Friday with a matchup between two sides battling for a top-four spot, as fourth-place Liverpool travels to the Emirates to take on fifth-place in Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp’s squad carries a one-point lead over the Gunners for that all-important No. 4 position on the table, making this is a crucial mid-season match.

Preview

Since a 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield back on November 29, Arsenal have managed just three goals in their last four Premier League fixtures, going 1-2-1 during that span. Liverpool, meanwhile, seemed stuck in a similar rut when they only managed draws against Liverpool and West Brom at home, but a four-goal outburst last week against Bournemouth appears to have revived this dangerous attack.

Moreover, not only do the Reds come in with better form, but in their last three matches against Arsenal, they’ve captured all nine points and piled on 11 total goals. That includes a 4-0 thrashing at the start of this season, a match that saw Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge all find the back of the net. And that was before Philippe Coutinho, who has racked up five goals and five assists in 11 Premier League appearances this season, made his way back into the lineup.

In other words, it’s a massive defensive test for Arsenal, who have conceded just seven times in nine EPL games at the Emirates this season. Of course, while their plus-15 goal differential at home is the third-best in the league (behind only the two Manchester clubs), Liverpool’s 24 away goals are tied with City for the most, making this is an intriguing clash of strengths.

Though there are lots of interesting individual matchups in this one, the key matchup could potentially come down to youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has started the last two league matches over Sead Kolasinac, going up against Salah, who currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with 14 goals.