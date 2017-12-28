Holiday Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Michigan State vs WSU

Getty

It may not have the allure of a New Year’s Day bowl, but the Holiday Bowl stands up as one of the best matchups of this year’s bowl season, as the high-octane Washington State Cougars take on the stingy defense of Michigan State. A couple of late-season blowout losses squandered each team’s shot at a conference championship, but this is still nevertheless an intriguing Top-20 matchup in San Diego.

It’s a tantalizing battle of strengths, as Mike Leach’s proficient air raid attack clashes with Mark Dantonio’s stifling defense. The Cougars, led by Pac-12 all-time career passing leader Luke Falk, are 29th in the country in total yards per game (439.9), while the Spartans counter with a unit that allows just 297.4 yards per contest, which ranks them eighth in America.

“We’re going to have to play well in space on defense,” Dantonio said. “Always how you affect the quarterback usually affects the football game.”

Of course, while Washington State’s offense typically garners most of the acclaim as they go for their first 10-win season since 2003, the defense has quietly been a steady force. With AP Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Hercules Mata’afa anchoring the defensive line, and with D-coordinator Alex Grinch doing a job that has made him a hot name around the country, the Cougs rank 16th in the nation in yards per game allowed (329.5), 29th in yards per play allowed (4.9) and second in opponent third-down conversation rate (26.03 percent).

“The best thing about our team this year is we’re a pretty complete team,” Leach said. “We had contributions pretty consistently throughout the season on all three sides of the ball: special teams, offense and defense.”

As such, while the teams look to be a pretty even matchup when Washington State has the ball, the Cougars’ defense going up against a Michigan State offense that is just 87th in yards per game (378.3) and 103rd in yards per play (4.9) is likely what made Washington State the early 4.5-point favorite. But money has poured in on the Spartans, making them a 1.5-point favorite.

All things considered, this sets up as a really tight matchup inside SDCCU Stadium. The over/under of 46 suggests it may turn into a defensive battle, but it should nevertheless turn into one of the most exciting games of the busy week.