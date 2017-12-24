NFL Christmas Eve Schedule: What Games Are on TV Today, Dec. 24?

Getty

Today may be Christmas Eve, but it is still a workday for most NFL players with 12 games on Sunday’s slate. One important programming note, there is no Sunday Night Football game tonight with the three late afternoon game closing out the day.

The NFL games televised in your area will depend on your designated regional broadcast, and you can check out 506 Sports’ coverage map to see what games will be broadcast in your area. For CBS, Buffalo and New England has the widest broadcast range, but the network is also broadcasting four additional 1 p.m. games. Fox has four early games, but the Falcons-Saints matchup serves as the main early game. The Jaguars and 49ers will be the only late game on CBS.

With the exception of Arizona and a few parts of the Northeast, the Seahawks-Cowboys game will be broadcast in every state on Fox during the later afternoon time slot. Just two weeks remain in the regular season, and this week features several pivotal matchups in the playoff race.

Atlanta and New Orleans are fighting for the NFC South title as well as a playoff spot. The two teams played a little over two weeks ago as the Falcons came away with the victory.

The Seahawks and Cowboys are two of several NFC teams fighting for a Wild Card spot. The loser will find it very difficult to make the postseason. Week 16 features a unique schedule with two games taking place December 23 along with another two games on December 25. There are also no Thursday Night Football or Sunday Night Football games for Week 16. On Christmas Day, the Steelers will take on the Texans at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The Eagles take on the Raiders at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday Night Football on ESPN.

There are also two AFC matchups with big playoff implications. The Patriots square off with the Bills with the matchup having a different postseason impact for both teams. New England has already clinched the AFC East title, but is still fighting for one of the top seeds. Buffalo is narrowly holding on to an AFC Wild Card spot, but likely needs to win their next two games to make the playoffs.

The Rams square off with the Titans in another matchup that will have an impact on the postseason. Los Angeles is atop the NFC West, while the Titans are holding onto one of the AFC Wild Card positions.

Here’s a look at the full NFL Christmas Eve schedule.

Christmas Eve NFL Schedule 2017