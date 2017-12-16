NFL Point Spreads & Odds Week 15

The New England Patriots and Tom Brady have had the Pittsburgh Steelers’ number in recent years, so one probably should not fade them due to a loss last week.

The Patriots are listed as 3-point road favorites on the NFL Week 15 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the Steelers with a 53.5-point total.

Not only do the Patriots finish seasons strongly, with the OddsShark NFL Database showing them at 41-6 straight-up in their last 47 games in December, but they are also 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games against the Steelers. Pittsburgh, with Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown forced to compensate for a banged-up defense, has had the total go over in four consecutive games.

The Kansas City Chiefs, small favorites on the AFC West odds, host the Los Angeles Chargers in a pick’em with a 46.5 total in a Saturday matchup. The Chargers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against the Chiefs. The Chiefs are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. divisional opponents. The total has gone over in the Chiefs’ last five games at night.

The Detroit Lions are 4.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears with a 44 total in another Saturday matchup. The Bears are 0-7 SU in their last seven games vs. divisional opponents. The Lions are 2-8 SU and ATS in their last 10 games in the late afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers are 2.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers with a 47 total. The Packers are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games in December. The Panthers, who defeated the Minnesota Vikings during Week 14, are 10-2 SU and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games after winning as an underdog. The total has gone over in six of the Panthers’ last seven games after a win.

The Seattle Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams with a 47 total. The Rams are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. divisional opponents. The Seahawks, who lost to Jacksonville during Week 14, are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games after a loss. Nine of the last 11 games in this matchup have finished under.

The Buffalo Bills are 3.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins with a 39 total. The Dolphins are 2-7 SU in their last nine games against their division on the road. The Bills, who beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, are 2-6 SU in their last eight games after a win.

The Philadelphia Eagles, with QB Nick Foles now starting, are 7.5-point road favorites against the New York Giants with a 40 total. The Eagles are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games against the Giants. The total has gone over in the Eagles’ last four games against the Giants. The total has gone over in six of the Giants’ last eight games against their division at home.

The Dallas Cowboys are three-point road favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 46 total in the Sunday Night Football matchup. The Cowboys are 5-2 SU and ATS in their last seven games against the AFC. The Raiders are 1-3 ATS over their last four games, but are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games after consecutive ATS losses.

And the Atlanta Falcons are six-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 49 total for Monday Night Football. The Falcons, with their Week 14 win against the New Orleans Saints, are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games at night. The Bucs are 3-14 SU in their last 17 games in December. The total has gone over in 11 of the Falcons’ last 14 games after a win.

