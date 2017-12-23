Vikings vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch NBC Without Cable

Getty

Saturday night’s Week 16 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings lost a little bit of allure when Minnesota clinched the NFC North last week, and then it lost a little bit more when it was announced Aaron Rodgers was sent back to the IR, but it’s still an intriguing matchup between two division rivals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live online, on your tablet or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s game for free if you’re in a select market:

Preview

Now eliminated from playoff contention, the Pack will turn back to Brett Hundley, who proved at times to be serviceable in Rodgers’ absence but was mostly inconsistent. In seven starts this season, he completed 65.14 percent of his throws for just 6.32 yards per attempt and a 7:5 TD:INT ratio, while the Pack went 3-4 in those games.

To make matters worse, Hundley has to go up against a Vikings defense that ranks eighth in completion percentage allowed (60.0), second in passing touchdown percentage allowed (2.7), second in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.3), and fifth in Football Outsiders’ pass defense efficiency rating. When Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone against Minnesota, Hundley had a miserable day in relief, throwing for 4.76 yards per attempt with three interceptions and four sacks in the 23-10 loss.

On the other side of the ball, things look similarly bleak for the Pack. While the Vikings offense has displayed tremendous balance and put up 28.1 points per game over the last seven, the Packers have given up an average of 269.25 passing yards and a 13:4 TD:INT ratio to Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston, DeShone Kizer and Cam Newton over the last four weeks.

McCarthy asked why #Packers defense continues to struggle: "Broad question. Short answer. We have to play better on that side of the ball." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 19, 2017

These kind of games can sometimes serve as traps for the favorites. The Vikings still have something to play for, while the Packers–who are intense divisional rivals–are at home and would love nothing more than to play spoiler. Still, the Vikes have Super Bowl aspirations, and it would be surprising if this matchup slowed them down in their quest for a first-round bye.