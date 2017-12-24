Falcons vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Fox Online Without Cable

Getty

The crowded NFC South could either get a lot of clarity or become even more muddied in Week 16, as the 9-5 Atlanta Falcons travel to New Orleans to take on the 10-4 Saints. Both teams are likely headed to the playoffs, but this matchup will be critical in determining potential seeding.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast in select markets on FOX. When looking for a live stream, the first thing you want to do is to find out if the game is in your market or not, which you can do by checking a coverage map here.

If the game isn’t in your market, you may be able to watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

Preview

In terms of NFC South implications, this one really has an amazing range of outcomes. Per FiveThirtyEight, a Saints win puts them at 92 percent to win the division while a loss drops them all the way down to five percent. And for the Falcons, they’re eliminated from the divisional title race should they lose, but they jump to 67 percent to win the division with a victory. The Week 17 matchup between Atlanta and Carolina will also prove to be big, but this game could easily stand as the NFC South Championship.

The Falcons came away with the 20-17 victory when these teams met two weeks ago, but remember that was a Thursday night game and New Orleans lost a number of players to injuries, with the most game-changing of those being stud rookie running back Alvin Kamara, who left early in the first quarter with a concussion. As a result, the Saints offense–which is regarded as one of the most efficient in the NFL–finished with their lowest point total of the season.

And despite all of that, Atlanta still needed 10 fourth-quarter points and a late interception in the end zone to seal the win at home. Considering those circumstances, it’s not too much of a surprise to see the Saints favored by 5.5 points over the defending NFC champs.

Still, in a game like this, with so much on the line, common sense and predictions can sometimes be thrown out the window. The Saints are certainly favorites at home, but the Falcons have won five of their last six and shouldn’t be counted out. No matter what way this goes, we’re looking at what should be the best game of Week 16.