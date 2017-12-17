Rams vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

NFC West supremacy–at least for the moment–will be on the line Sunday in Seattle, as the 8-5 Seahawks take on the 9-4 Rams. With Seattle having won the first head-to-head matchup in October, the winner of this one will have the clear inside track in taking the division and earning a first-round home game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast in select markets on FOX. When looking for a live stream, the first thing you want to do is to find out if the game is in your market or not, which you can do by checking a coverage map here.

If the game is in your market, you can watch on your computer or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch today’s game at no cost:

FuboTV: Fox (live in 70-plus markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get $25 off your first month if you enter promo code “BDAY2017”. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox (live in 17 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

If the game isn’t in your market, you may be able to watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

Preview

The Seahawks’ win in October was fueled by their defense, as they forced five turnovers held the high-powered Rams offense to just 10 points. That game and Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss at Minnesota last month are the only two times the Rams have been held under 20 points this season.

That said, injuries mean things will different this time around. The Seahawks have lost shutdown corner Richard Sherman and hard-hitting safety Kam Chancellor to season-ending injuries, while Defensive Player of the Year candidate Bobby Wagner and Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright are looking to be on the wrong side of questionable. The Seahawks are a different beast at home, and they’ll surely be fired up after last week’s loss, but it’s hard to imagine them containing this Rams offense with so many key pieces missing.

If that turns out to be the case, the Seahawks will once again turn to Russell Wilson to keep them in the game. The elusive QB has piled up 498 passing yards, 8.03 yards per attempt, 81 rushing yards and six touchdowns against two of the league’s best pass defenses–the Eagles and Jaguars–over the last two weeks, and he’ll face another stiff test against a Rams defense that is eighth in the NFL in adjusted sack rate and third in Football Outsiders’ pass defense efficiency ratings.

The Seahawks are favored by a field goal–which is a bit ironic considering how their kicking game has struggled this year–but with everything considered, this game looks like a true toss-up.