Team USA Winter Olympics 2018 Gear & Apparel

The Winter Olympics are just around the corner.

The United States and some of the country’s best athletes will be in PyeongChang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Games, which begin on February 9 and run through the 25th.

And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can now get yourself the latest Team USA gear, including shirts, hats, hoodies, winter accessories, and other collectibles.

Here are some of the most popular Team USA items available right now:

1. Team USA 2018 Winter Olympics Gear & Apparel

Now you can throw your support behind Team USA with the latest Winter Olympics merchandise, including shirts, hats, hoodies, jackets, winter accessories, and other collectibles.

And if you’re interested in the shirt pictured above, click here to get the Team USA Navy Vintage Shield Tri-Blend T-Shirt.

2. Team USA Navy Olympics in Mountain T-Shirt

Be ready for the 2018 Winter Games Opening Ceremony with the Team USA Navy Olympics in Mountain T-Shirt.

Made of 100 percent cotton, the T-shirt is available in two colors — Navy (pictured above) and Red — and features screen print graphics and a tagless collar.

Price: $23.99

If you’d like a different style of T-shirt, FansEdge has hundreds of options. Browse the entire Team USA T-shirt collection for men, women, and children here.

3. Team USA Scarf, Mitten & Beanie Gift Set

Keep warm this winter while showing off your national pride with the Team USA Scarf, Mitten & Beanie Gift Set.

The set is made of 100 percent acrylic. The scarf has woven graphics and measures a generous 60 inches long, the mittens have embroidered graphics, a soft fleece lining, and rib-knit cuffs, and the stretch-fit beanie has woven graphics and a rib-knit band. This is perfect as a gift or to keep for yourself.

Price: $49.99

If you’re not looking for the entire set, there are other options:

Get the Team USA Navy Stars Cuffed Knit Hat With Pom here.

Get the Team USA Navy Deep Winter Cuffed Knit Hat With Pom here.

Get the Team USA Red/White Team Color Mittens here.

4. Team USA Gray Vintage Pyramid Pullover Hoodie

Get behind the United States this Winter Olympic season with the Team USA Gray Vintage Pyramid Pullover Hoodie.

The sweatshirt, which is made of 100 percent soft cotton, features a front pouch pocket, screen print graphics, a tagless collar, ribbed cuffs, and a hood with drawstrings.

Price: $49.99

Looking for a different style of hoodie or other cold-weather gear? Browse the Team USA Sweatshirt, Fleece, and Jacket section at FansEdge. There are dozens of options for men, women, and children.

5. Team USA 2018 Winter Olympics Polar Bear Lapel Pin

Let the world what country you are pulling for this February with the Team USA 2018 Winter Olympics Polar Bear Lapel Pin.

The pin is made of 100 percent metal and features enameled color, printed graphics, and a butterfly clasp closure on the back for easy attaching. The pin measures approximately 1 1/2 inches and will fit perfectly anywhere, including on jackets, sweatshirts, and hats.

Price: $8.99

FansEdge has dozens of other pins and collectibles available, if you’re looking for a different style.

6. Boelter Brands Team USA Rally Mug, 11-ounce, 2-Pack

Enjoy your favorite beverage while watching Winter Olympics with the Team USA Rally Mug by Boelter Brands. You’ll receive 2 mugs and each has an 11-ounce capacity.

Microwavable and dishwasher safe, each mug is made of durable ceramic and feature bright Team USA graphics. For a different option, check out the 22-Ounce Team USA Color Wall Straw Tumbler.

Price: $24.99

7. Nike Team USA Navy Campus Adjustable Hat

Accessorize any outfit while supporting America this Olympics with the Team USA Navy Campus Adjustable Hat by Nike.

Made of 100 percent cotton, the hat is available in 2 colors — Navy (pictured above) and Red. Each structured fit cap features a mid crown, curved bill, embroidered fabric applique, and an adjustable fabric strap with a slide buckle so it’s one size fits most.

Price: $22.99

If you’re looking for a different style, check out the entire Team USA hat collection at Fanatics here.

