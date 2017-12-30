UFC 219 Live Stream: How to Watch Prelims Without Cable

Getty

Before Cris Cyborg vs Holly, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza and all of the UFC 219 main card at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, Khalil Rountree will take on Michal Oleksiejczuk to headline a quintet of preliminary fights.

The first prelim card, which starts at 7 p.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Fight Pass Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Tim Elliott vs Mark De La Rosa

Fox Sports 1 Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs Omari Akhmedov

Flyweight: Louis Smolka vs Matheus Nicolau

Featherweight: Myles Jury vs Rick Glenn

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Preview

After a pair of defeats to start his UFC career, 27-year-old Khalil Rountree has reeled off two first-round KO victories in a row–one against Daniel Jolly in February, and another against Paul Craig in July–and now gets a huge opportunity as the main event on the preliminary portion of a PPV event.

Standing in his way will be Michal Oleksiejczuk. The UFC newcomer, who replaced kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki on the card, is 12-2 in his MMA career and carries a nine-fight winning streak that includes seven knockout victories. He boasts big-time KO power, and considering what Rountree has done in his last two fights, this has a chance to be a really entertaining fight.

Throw in a couple of other intriguing bouts, and though there are only five total preliminary it should still be a good lead-up to the main card.