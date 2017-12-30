UFC 219 Live Stream: How to Watch Prelims Without Cable
UFC 218 Live Stream, Prelims, How to Watch Online, Free, Without Cable, Khalil Rountree, Michal Oleksiejczuk

Before Cris Cyborg vs Holly, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza and all of the UFC 219 main card at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, Khalil Rountree will take on Michal Oleksiejczuk to headline a quintet of preliminary fights.

The first prelim card, which starts at 7 p.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

The second card, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. And if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FS1 online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They all cost a monthly fee but come with a free trial, allowing you to watch tonight’s action at no cost:

FuboTV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox Sports 1 is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Fight Pass Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Tim Elliott vs Mark De La Rosa

Fox Sports 1 Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs Omari Akhmedov
Flyweight: Louis Smolka vs Matheus Nicolau
Featherweight: Myles Jury vs Rick Glenn
Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Preview

After a pair of defeats to start his UFC career, 27-year-old Khalil Rountree has reeled off two first-round KO victories in a row–one against Daniel Jolly in February, and another against Paul Craig in July–and now gets a huge opportunity as the main event on the preliminary portion of a PPV event.

Standing in his way will be Michal Oleksiejczuk. The UFC newcomer, who replaced kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki on the card, is 12-2 in his MMA career and carries a nine-fight winning streak that includes seven knockout victories. He boasts big-time KO power, and considering what Rountree has done in his last two fights, this has a chance to be a really entertaining fight.

Throw in a couple of other intriguing bouts, and though there are only five total preliminary it should still be a good lead-up to the main card.

