UFC Lawler vs Dos Anjos Live Stream: How to Watch Fights Online

Both former UFC champions and now welterweight contenders, Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos will clash in the main event of UFC on FOX Winnipeg at Bell MTS Place on Saturday night.

Fight Pass Preliminary Card

Welterweight: Nordine Taleb vs Danny Roberts

Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs Erick Silva

Fox Sports 1 Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs Oluwale Bamgbose

Lightweight: John Makdessi vs Abel Trujillo

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs Pietro Menga

Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs Galore Bofando

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs Darren Stewart

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs Jared Cannonier

Main Card

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs Misha Cirkunov

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Mike Perry

Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs Josh Emmett

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs Rafael dos Anjos

Preview

Lawler, who defended his UFC welterweight title twice before losing it to Tyrone Woodley in July of 2016, returned to the Octagon a year later with an absolutely thrilling unanimous decision win against Donald Cerone at UFC 214. Dos Anjos, meanwhile, looked to be slipping after two losses in a row to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson, but a move to welterweight has rejuvenated him, as he took down Tarec Saffiedine in June and followed it up with a first-round submission of sixth-ranked Neil Magny, earning him Performance of the Night at UFC 215 in September.

Put it all together, and this could serve as a title eliminator. And even if it doesn’t, this still has the potential to be a late contender for Fight of the Year. We know Lawler can put on a show unlike few others–he won UFC’s Fight of the Year in both 2014 and ’15 and had another classic in ’16 against Carlos Condit–and dos Anjos looks to be a very compelling opponent at 170 pounds.

Throw in some other interesting fights, such as Ricardo Lamas vs Josh Emmett and Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Mike Perry, and this stands to be a very entertaining event from Winnipeg.