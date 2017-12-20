When Is WWE Royal Rumble 2018? Date, Location & Start Time

WWE

The countdown. The manic fans that count alongside the buzzer. And the excited screams (or disgruntled groans) that accompanies the next entrant.

All those elements apply to the annual battle royale that WWE puts on every year. Once January comes around, wrestling fans know what to expect – the Road to WrestleMania beginning with the Royal Rumble. For the 2018 edition, a lot of big things are going down. For one, the women’s roster of both main brands will participate in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble. Then there’s the Royal Rumble itself, of course. But the real shocker comes in the form of Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Kane. These bouts and more are sure to make the 2018 Royal Rumble as memorable as year’s past.

So without further ado, here’s all the date, location, and Kickoff/main show start time’s for the 31st Royal Rumble.

Date

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will take place on the WWE Network and PPV on January 28, 2018.

Location

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kickoff Show Start Time

The Kickoff Show for WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will officially begin at 2pm PST/5pm EST. You can watch it on the WWE Network through WWE.com or the official WWE App, WWE’s Facebook page, and WWE’s YouTube channel via compatible devices.

You’ll be able to access the WWE Network through the following devices/websites:

– Google Chromecast (Mobile, PC, or Mac)

– Kindle Fire and Amazon Fire TV

– Android Enabled Devices (including the Samsung Galaxy)

– Android TV

– Apple TV

– iOS Enabled Devices (including the Apple iPad and iPhone)

– LG Smart TVs

– Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs

– PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 3

– Roku

– Samsung Smart TVs

– Sony Internet-Connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players

– WWE.com

– Windows 10

– Xbox One or Xbox 360

Main Show Start Time

The main airing of WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will begin at 4pm PST/7pm EST. This is a WWE Network special event that will also air on PPV. You’ll be able to view it through the same means we listed above for the Kickoff Show (except via WWE’s Facebook page and WWE’s YouTube channel).

You’ll be able to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2018 on PPV through the following cable providers:

– Cable One

– Cox Communications

– DISH

– inDemand

– Knology

– Mediacom

– Optimum Cablevision (Channel 550 for HD or Channel 551 for SD)

– RCN

– Spectrum

– Suddenlink

– Verizon FIOS TV (Channel 1000 for SD or Channel 1001 for HD)

– Comcast (Xfinity)

