No NFL Thursday Night Football Game as Fans Wait for Christmas Eve

There is no Thursday Night Football game on December 21st, so you have the evening free for last minute holiday shopping if you were planning on watching the NFL tonight. Fans can still get their football fix thanks to the college football bowl season as Temple squares off with FIU in the Gasparilla Bowl on ESPN at 8 p.m. Eastern.

For the NFL, Week 16 does not get started until Saturday, December 23 with two games kicking off the week. This means you have a few extra days to set your lineup if you are playing in your fantasy football championship. The Colts take on the Ravens at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network. Minnesota squares off with Green Bay at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. The game looked much more intriguing a few weeks ago, but Aaron Rodgers was placed on IR after the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention.

This week, there are four matchups that feature two teams fighting for an NFL playoff spot. The Falcons take on the Saints in a matchup with big NFC South implications. Atlanta won their earlier matchup two weeks ago, but New Orleans still has a game lead on the Falcons in the division. The Titans host the Rams, who sit in a prime position to win the NFC West. Tennessee is holding onto an AFC Wild Card spot, but a loss would shake up the playoff picture.

New England takes on Buffalo, and both teams would be in the playoffs if the postseason started today. The Patriots have already won the AFC East, but are still fighting with the Jaguars and Steelers for the top seed. The Bills sit in the final playoff spot with little margin for error heading into the final two weeks of the season. Finally, the Cowboys host the Seahawks with both teams fighting for an NFC Wild Card position.

This week is an interesting look at what the NFL schedule would look like without Thursday Night Football. Thursday games have been criticized by players for the increased injury risk with the shortened recovery time. It has also been criticized by fans, at times, for the poor quality of play that often occurs.

Here’s a look at the NFL Week 16 schedule which stretches over a three-day period this holiday weekend.



NFL Week 16 Schedule: Saturday, December 23

GAME TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m./NFL Network Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers 8:30 p.m./NBC

2017 Christmas Eve NFL Schedule

GAME TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears 1 p.m./CBS Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m./Fox L.A. Rams vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m./Fox Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m./CBS Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m./CBS Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m./Fox L.A. Chargers vs. N.Y. Jets 1 p.m./CBS Denver Broncos vs. Washington Redskins 1 p.m./CBS Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m./Fox Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m./CBS Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m./Fox New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m./Fox

NFL Christmas Day Schedule