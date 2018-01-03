Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Had Dinner Date: Report

Getty

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were spotted out to dinner, according to a sports gossip blogger, and that report has people curious about whether they might be dating.

The dating rumors haven’t been confirmed, but they’ve made the news in Wisconsin. “Less than 48 hours into the new year and we already have our first Aaron Rodgers girlfriend rumor of 2018,” The Green Bay Press Gazette reported, noting that Danica Patrick is originally from Beloit, Wisconsin, perhaps giving the pair more in common than extraordinary competitive abilities (of course, there’s a debate about whether race car drivers are really athletes. However, there’s no question that both are talented.)

Sports gossip blogger Terez Owens broke the story complete with a headline that blared that Rodgers has a new girlfriend. He backed this up with quotes from an anonymous source who alleged, “Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were spotted at Aaron’s favorite restaurant in Green Bay after Christmas. An onlooker said that Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.”

Owens didn’t name the restaurant. However, the local newspaper reveals that “for anyone who doesn’t live in Green Bay, it’s widely known Rodgers’ favorite local restaurant is Chives in Suamico.” Owens then added, “This is on the extreme down low, as they both want to keep this quiet for now. It’s early but they are really hitting it off.” Apparently, it’s not on the extreme down low if they were spotted at Rodgers’ favorite restaurant, though!

There’s no confirmation from either Rodgers or Patrick that it’s true. Indeed, the Green Bay Packers QB has been hit with other dating rumors since he and Olivia Munn broke up, and they involved athletes in some cases. “Aaron Rodgers has had a busy dating life since his breakup with Olivia Munn last April as he’s reportedly spent time with SI Swimsuits model Kelly Rohrbach and Lindsey Vonn,” Sports Illustrated reported in August. “But he may have a new target in sight as Rodgers was spotted on a date at The East Pole, the Martignetti Brother’s new upper east side hotspot, with soccer player Marie Margolius.”

Patrick does have more time on her hands now than she did before, and there’s her own break-up to fuel the rumors. As NESN reminds us, she “recently retired from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition.” She was dating Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for years, taking her off the dating market, but “the 35-year-old racer, and now published author, confirmed Dec. 18 that she and Stenhouse had ended their relationship after five years,” the site reports. Stenhouse is a stockcar race driver.

Munn and Rodgers ended their three-year relationship in April, releasing a statement that called the break-up amicable. A source told People Magazine at the time that the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.” That means that both Rodgers and Patrick are free to date, and it’s not hard to see how they might have things in common. Whether they really are? Time will tell.