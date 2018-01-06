I’m Just Saying, I’ve Never Seen Alex Smith and Ryan Gosling In The Same Place

Getty

It’s been an amazing year for Alex Smith: in the face of the Chiefs drafting his supposed successor in the first round, Smith has posted some of the best numbers of his career. He flirted with MVP discussion early this season.

Stop and think about that sentence: Alex Smith, the 13-year QB who didn’t throw a single TD pass to a wide receiver in 2015, was a candidate for Most Valuable Player this season. Remember that? The Chiefs went 659 days without a touchdown to a wide receiver. That was funny.

A few things have contributed to Smith’s success this season, including the addition of stud rookie running back Kareem Hunt. But Smith has largely been his same self this season, only being slightly more aggressive throwing downfield.

Maybe…just maybe….Smith is playing better because he was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in “La La Land.” Is that crazy to think?

Have Ryan Gosling and Alex Smith ever been seen in the same place at the same time? #AskingForAFriend pic.twitter.com/tqWQUX8lMV — Jaime Maggio (@jaimemaggio) October 3, 2017

Is it?

But…..is it?

The relief of an Academy Award nomination, coupled with the awkwardness stemming from La La Land’s accidental Best Picture win, might have been the stress-relieving breakthrough Smith has been waiting for.

This year, Smith hit a career high in average yards per passing attempt and yards, surpassing 4,000 yards for the first time in his career. He did all this while throwing only five interceptions, his lowest career total for a full season. He also starred in “Blade Runner 2049”, and has started shooting the movie “First Man” where he will portray Neil Armstrong.

WAIT

Agh, did it again.

So it’s officially impossible to tell these two apart. Ryan and the Chiefs take on the Titans in the Wild Card round on Saturday. It’s ok, because Smith isn’t the only one in the playoffs with a celebrity lookalike. If the Chiefs advance and the Bills upset the Jaguars, then Gosling and the Chiefs will head east next week to take on Omar Epps and the Pittsburgh Steelers.